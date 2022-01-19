Britney Spears Blasts Jamie Lynn: You Never Cared About Me!

When Britney Spears went to war with her father, fans weren't the least but surprised.

For most of her adult life, Britney had been under the control of a conservatorship, and the only way she could free herself was by butting heads with Jamie Spears in court.

So the public showdown between dad and daughter was inevitable.

What caught fans off-guard, however, was Britney's criticism of her entire family, particularly her sister, Jamie Lynn.

As you've likely heard by now, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America last week to promote her new memoir.

While the former actress clearly hoped to earn some public sympathy by telling her side of the story, the plan backfired in a big way.

Not only were viewers unimpressed by Jamie Lynn's sob story, the interview infuriated Britney, who has been venting her frustrations with her sister ever since it aired.

First, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of abandoning her during the darkest period of her life.

Now, she's going into greater detail with that allegation.

We've long known that Brit is pissed at her mom and sister for their failure to support her in her legal battle against Jamie.

But it seems that Jamie Lynn's (alleged) abandonment was even more personal and more brutal than we previously realized.

In an Instagram Reel that appeared on her page on Tuesday afternoon, Britney says she lived in complete isolation for months as Jamie Lynn and others completely ignored her.

“In life a lot of people say ‘DO I MATTER ????'” Spears wrote.

“Try eating alone for 4 months morning … noon … and night Jamie Lynn,” the singer continued.

Yes, Jamie Lynn tried to convince GMA viewers that she was caught in the middle of an intense family conflict and wanted to avoid taking sides.

But that doesn't quite explain why she completely cut off contact with her older sister for a period of several months.

“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???'” she continued.

“I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???’"

Needless to say, it sounds like Britney has little interest in patching up her relationship with her sister.

“I didn’t get to cry,” Brit continued.

“I had to be strong … TOO STRONG !!!”

She concluded on a hopeful note, writing:

“Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit !!!!”

That remark had fans geared up, as many jumped to the conclusion that Brit is working on some sort of remix of her breakout hit.

Whatever the case, it seems that the singer plans to continue making her case against Jamie Lynn.

Thus far, the promotional tour for the former Nickelodeon star's memoir has been an unmitigated disaster, with countless social media commenters accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to cash in on Britney's struggles.

No doubt Jamie Lynn will continue her attempts to control the damage, but it seems that the best thing she could do now is simply step away from the public eye.

It would also serve her well to make nice with Britney, but it sounds like it might be too late to fix that relationship.