Britney Spears to Jamie Lynn: You Abandoned Me When I Needed You Most!

One of the saddest aspects of Britney Spears' fight for freedom is the fact that her entire family seems to have sided with her awful father.

Britney's conservatorship has finally come to an end, but in order to secure that victory, the pop icon had to publicly expose the truth about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Jamie Spears.

Jamie, of course, was furious -- and he was joined in his outrage by Britney's mother, Lynn, and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Last week, Jamie Lynn appeared on Good Morning America to give her side of the story, and it seems the interview may have done even more damage to her relationship with Britney.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang on GMA.

"So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn admitted that she and her sister were not particularly close, but she claimed to have no idea why Britney lumped her in with their abusive parents.

Britney responded to Jamie Lynn's interview on Instagram, and as you may have guessed, she wasn't exactly thrilled.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that?" the elder Spears asked.

"Unless, she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

Jamie Lynn is currently promoting a memoir, and it seems that Britney is believes the book is loaded with lies.

Still, Brit has decided to dial back her comments a bit, which is a big deal, as she is not in the habit of relenting in her attacks against her family.

But the singer is standing firm in her claims that Jamie Lynn is a liar who never had to work a day in her life.

"Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!" Britney wrote in a tirade posted Instagram and Twitter over the weekend.

"But it doesn't make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!!" Britney added.

"But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!" the singer continued.

"What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!"

Britney went on to appeal to her sister's sense of compassion.

She said that Jamie received far better treatment from their parents, but she should still be able to recognize the unfairness of the situation.

"Do you know anybody who worked as hard as I did and the hours I put in during those 13 years only to be sent away for 4 months for no reason at all??? And I won't even mention what was done to me in that place!!!" Britney said of her time in a psychiatric care facility.

She added that the entire family "treated me like nothing" and said that she's "honestly shocked" that her father isn't in prison.

"All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!" she wrote to Jamie Lynn.

"So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!" Britney continued.

"I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place... you would take days to respond!!!" the singer added.

"I never got to talk to you!!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared... I needed you... my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!!"

Britney went on to allege that while Jamie Lynn finally took action on her sister's behalf last year, it was a case of too little, too late.

"You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago!!! I said something on Instagram and you and [their brother] Bryan showed up at my house... because of an Instagram post!!!" Britney wrote.

"THAT makes me the saddest.... why???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad!!!"

Britney went on to reveal that she would like to tell her story on TV like Jamie Lynn did, but she's still afraid of giving interviews.

"I don't care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!!" Brit wrote.

"I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews!!! I'm scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!"

Jamie Lynn responded to her sister's tirade by begging Britney to contact her and settle the matter privately.

"Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," the younger sister argued.

"In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. I love you," she continued.

"Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here," Jamie Lynn concluded.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media,"

With that last line, it seems that Jamie Lynn is subtly accusing her sister of being two-faced.

It's an interesting claim, as it seems to us that Britney has every intention of maintaining full transparency this time -- so that her family can't hide behind closed doors, as they have in the past.