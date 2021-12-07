Kailyn Lowry: You Guys, Chris Lopez Totally F--ked Briana DeJesus in Miami!

According to Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus have an affinity for leftovers.

Not of the food variety, no.

We're referring here instead to the sexual variety.

First, as you likely know by now, DeJesus carried on a brief relationship a few years ago with Javi Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband and second baby daddy.

Now, meanwhile, Lowry is also stating for the social media record that DeJesus took it on at least one occasion from Chris Lopez, Lowry's ex-lover and her third baby daddy.

On Monday, a fan randomly and confusingly referenced Briana and Javi's past, asking Kailyn:

"What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with/after having Lopez Child?"

"I don't know what you're trying to say but she allegedly f**ked the third one in April so go ask all of them," Kailyn shot back.

This response likely requires some context, huh?

Back in June, you see, Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member took her rival to task after Briana rambled on to a celebrity gossip website about Lowry's arrest in September 2020 for allegedly punching Lopez in the face.

Lowry herself admitted at the time that there was an argument between her and Lopez because the latter gave their son a haircut without her permission... but she denied ever getting physicall.

In her aforementioned interview, however, DeJesus claimed that Lowry did, indeed, strike Lopez -- and also said that Lowry broke into the home of Lopez's mother.

Kailyn says these allegations aren't just false.

But that Briana knew they were false when she stated them.

In their court filing, Kailyn's attorneys wrote thhat Briana's comments were untrue and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

DeJesus, in turn, has hired a lawyer and will find out on January 14, 2022 if her motion to have the case dismissed will be granted or not.

As part of this filing, Briana's attorney recently amended his document to include a first-person statement from Lopez himself.

For what reason?

To prove that Lopez told DeJesus about details of the Kailyn assault... and it was this discussion that prompted Briana to make her controversial comments... which she had every reason to believe were true because they came from a reliable source.

Follow all that?

Starcasm actually got its hands on this Lopez affidavit, and it says that Chris and Brianna hung out for a few days in Miami this past April.

So there you have it.

THAT's why Lowry now thinks Lopez and DeJesus had sexual intercourse at some point during this get-together.

Courtesy of Starcasm, you can scroll down to read exactly what Lopez said as part of Briana's counter to Kailyn's lawsuit:

I, Christopher Lopez, declare under penalty of perjury:

I am over the age of 18 years and have never been convicted of a crime involving fraud or dishonesty.

I have first-hand knowledge of the facts set forth herein, and if called as a witness, could and would testify competently thereto.

I met with Briana Soto in Miami on or around April 11, 2021. We spent a few days there together.

On the first day we spent together, we spoke about the incident that happened between Kailyn Lowry and myself in September 2020 which resulted in Lowry’s arrest.

I told Briana that Kailyn punched me multiple times during this incident.

I told Briana that Kailyn punched me because Kailyn was mad that I cut our son Lux’s hair.

I told Briana that Kailyn learned of Lux’s haircut when she visited my mother’s home on September 4, 2020 to pick up Lux.

I told Briana that my mother and my sister were both present during this incident and witnessed Kailyn’s conduct.

I told Briana that upon learning of Lux’s haircut, Kailyn became very upset, stormed into my mother’s home, and began to punch me.

I told Briana that I did not fight back and continued to allow Kailyn to hit me.

I told Briana that my mother or sister pulled Kailyn away from me and told her to leave.

I told Briana that, after Kailyn punched me and left my mother’s home, I called the police.

I am aware that Kailyn has presented testimony from an “eye witness,” [redacted], our son’s nanny, as to the events of September 4, 2020. I know [redacted] and have met her before. [redacted] was not there during the above incident.

She was outside, in a car, and could not have observed any of the events that took place in the house.

Her testimony of being an eyewitness is a lie. She could not have witnessed any of the events if she was not there.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing Declaration and that the facts stated in it are true.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing Declaration and that the facts stated in it are true.