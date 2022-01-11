Bob Saget 911 Call, Police Report Released: New Details Emerge on Actor's Unexpected Death

We have an update on the tragic and unexpected death of Bob Saget.

On Sunday, the actor was found dead in an Orlando hotel room just hours after completing a stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida.

The star was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, along with his many years of hosting America's Funniest Home Videos.

He was 65 years old.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the office wrote on Twitter.

No cause of death has been confirmed, although TMZ insiders now speculate that Saget may have passed away from a stroke or a heart attack.

Late on Monday, meanwhile, police released the 911 call made by a Ritz-Carlton staffer, which detailed the moment he found Saget's body and called to report an "unresponsive guest in a room" who had "no pulse" and was "not breathing."

The official police report was also made public.

In the report, Deputy Adrian Gonzalez wrote that Jody Lee Harrison (a member of the hotel security team) entered Saget's room to "check on his well-being.

The actor had been "due to check out" from his ninth-floor room, this document states, and "his family had been unable to get a hold of him."

According to the report, Harrison "received no response after knocking several times and attempted to gain entry."

Once inside the room, where all the lights were off, Harrison found Saget's body in bed "in a supine position" with his left arm "across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed."

"Mr. Saget was 'cold to the touch, yellow and clammy'," the report reads.

"He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected."

Gonzalez emphasized in the report that "no signs of trauma were seen" nor were any signs of foul play.

"The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom," he wrote, adding that hotel officials determined that Saget last used his room key to enter his room at 2:17 a.m.

Hotel cameras also reveal that Saget arrived at the hotel around this time and went "immediately to his room, alone."

Per this report, hotel management later spoke with Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, to inform her of his passing... before turning the scene over to the police's homicide detectives.

In the wake of this tragedy, close friend and former co-star John Stamos expressed his shock and sorrow on Twitter.

A day later, he joined the rest of the Full House cast in making a joint statement about Bob Saget.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the Instagram statement says.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.

"We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Full House, which aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, starred Saget, Stamos, the Olsen twins, David Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.

The statement was signed:

“John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

Saget's wife and three daughters also released a statement on Sunday, saying they are "devastated" by his sudden death.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."