Bob Saget's Family Speaks on Actor's Tragic Death; Final Text to Daughter Revealed

By now, you've likely read about the horrible news:

Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65.

The veteran comedian, forever best known for his role as Danny Tanner on over 200 episodes of Full House, was found dead by hotel security team members in Orlando on Sunday after his checkout time passed.

No cause of death has been confirmed yet.

As has been made evident by the outpouring of shock, sorrow and sympathy on social media ever since news of Saget's death went public, the actor was truly one of the most respected and popular members of the entertainment community.

He was loved by all.

Not long after learning they had lost their spouse and father, meanwhile, Saget's family has now issued a statement of its own.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget's close relatives wrote.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

They concluded their message as follows:

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Elsewhere, 34-year old Aubrey let folks know the last thing her dad sent to her prior to his unexpected passing.

On January 9, she posted a screenshot of what sadly turned out to be the final text message she received from her dad.

"Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" Saget wrote, in response to a previous text message from his oldest child.

On a related note, John Stamos poured his heart out online last night, responding in absolute horror to the death of Saget.

The two starred together both on Full House, from 1987 to 1995; and then on Netflix’s Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted late Sunday

On Full House, Stamos' character helped Saget's character take care of his daughter -- portrayed by The kids were portrayed by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen -- after the death of the latter's wife.

The Olsens shared their own tribute to Saget in the wake of his passing, as well.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the twins told Page Six.

Concluded the Olsens:

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Saget was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the local sheriff's department confirmed this weekend. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the police said in a statement.

“This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates."