Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans were stunned by the unexpected death of Bob Saget.

The actor and standup was just 65 years old.

Saget was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues that the public was aware of.

Still, the fact that he passed away in an Orlando hotel room while on tour led to rumors that the death might have occurred under suspicious circumstances.

According to a new report from TMZ, however, Saget appears to have suffered a heart attack while sleeping.

Sources tell the site that Saget was "tucked in bed" when his body was discovered on Sunday at 4 pm by the staff of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando.

There was reportedly no indication that he had suffered.

Insiders say that before turning in for the night, Saget called his wife and tweeted about how happy he was to be back on tour.

As morning turned to afternoon, Bob's wife became concerned, as he was supposed to be boarding a return flight to Los Angeles, but she hadn't heard from him.

At her insistence, hotel security entered the room and found the body.

Although it might be three months before the official cause of death is revealed, all signs seem to point to a heart attack or stroke.

Investigators have already indicated that there's no reason to believe that Saget ingested any illicit substances in the hours before his death.

The audience at Bob's final show say that he gave a high-energy performance and appeared to be in good spirits.

Sadly, there's no footage of the performance, as Saget asked the audience not to record.

He explained that he was rehearsing footage for an upcoming standup special.

Prior to his current tour, Bob took a lengthy hiatus from the stage, which was made even longer by the pandemic.

In his final tweet, he promoted upcoming dates, thanked his opening act, and explained how thrilled he was to be back on stage.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening," Saget tweeted.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

As the star of '90s ratings juggernaut Full House and a regular presence on How I Met Your Mother -- another long-running network sitcom -- Bob certainly didn't need the money from touring.

It was his love of the craft and his desire to connect with live audiences that led him back to the stage.

Those who know him best, describe Saget as a true "comic's comic" whose talent on stage and support for up-and-coming performers made him one of the most beloved standups in the game.

Saget's final text to his daughter was revealed this week, and it confirmed that in his last day on earth, his love for his family and his passion for performing were at the forefront of his mind.

"Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" reads the message shared with fans by 34-year old Aubrey Saget.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget's family wrote in a statement following his passing.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.