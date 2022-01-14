Bob Saget Laid to Rest; Full House Cast and Hundreds Attend Funeral

Bob Saget has been laid to rest.

The actor, who died of a likely heart attack this past Sunday in an Orlando hotel room, was mourned on Friday afternoon at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

According to TMZ, the private event was originally scheduled to be attended by approximately 50 people.

However, at least 300 friends, family members and loved ones showed up to pay their respect.

This same celebrity gossip website reports that the pallbearers were John Mayer, John Stamos, Norman Lear, Dave Coulier, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Ted Sarandos and Steve Hale.

Others who turned out included Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Seth Green, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen and plenty more.

Saget's wife of six years was also there, of course, along with his three daughters.

Prio to the service, Stamos Tweeted what must have been a reference to Saget's funeral, writing online:

"Today will be the hardest day of my life.

"God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Stamos previously penned a heartfelt tribute to Saget, who developed into an extremely close acquaintance after the two starred for years together on the sitcom Full House.

Added the actor of Saget on Thursday morning:

"The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond.

"Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?”

Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel at age 65.

He had performed a stand-up set the previous night and was found dead in his room the following afternoon.

There were "no signs of foul play or drug use," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

While we may not know the official Bob Saget cause of death for weeks, insiders are on record as presuming the star -- also known and loved for having hosted America's Funniest Home Videos -- passed away from a heart attack.

Said Saget's immediately family after he died:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Like Stamos, all the members of Saget's television family shared individual tributes following his death.

The Full House cast, including series creator Jeff Franklin, also released a joint statement remembering the late star.

It reads as follows...

Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family.

Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.

May Bob Saget rest in perpetual peace.