Robyn Brown: Yes, I Feel Bad About Christine and Kody, Okay?!?

Over the past several days, we've heard plenty from Christine Brown.

Back on November 2, the veteran Sister Wives star came out and announced the news that some had expected... and yet few believed would actually break:

She had finally had enough of Kody Brown.

And she had decided to walk away.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the mother of six wrote on Instagram.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

About a few weeks prior to dropping this bombshell, Christine moved back to her native state of Utah. She really is outta there, folks.

Why, though?

What prompted Christine to venture off on her own after all this time?

The simple answer is that Kody is a selfish A-hole, which is the prevailing view of viewers who have watched him ignore nearly all of his spouses' needs on Sister Wives over the past couple years.

But the more complicated answer centers on Robyn Brown.

As we all know, Kody married Robyn in 2014 and proceeded to adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

As we're all just learning, however, Kody also fell VERY hard for Robyn around this time.

It's been rumored for awhile that she's his favorite wife, while the COVID-19 has only exacerbated this issue, insiders say, because Kody has spent nearly all his time holed up in Robyn's home.

More than anythingg, Us Weekly reports, this is what caused Christine to finally peace out.

"She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while,” this tabloid insider explained last week.

“The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.

"That hasn’t changed at all.”

This source adds that Kody's "world completely stopped" when he met Robyn.

And yet... he didn't leave his other spouses? Yes, correct.

“He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could,” the aforementioned publication writes.

“He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives.

"It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

This is all a long preamble to finally arrive at the following point:

How does Robyn feel about the loss of Christine from the family?

“She secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation," a separate source more recently told Us Weekly, adding:

"Obviously there’s some guilt there.”

None of the other sister wives has spoken out about the breakup, but Robyn is supposedly hopeful that “she and Christine can have some sort of friendship going forward," according to Us.

Kody, for his part, has released a statement in the wake of this stunning split.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote on social media last Tuesday night.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

For now, though, Christine seems to be enjoying her time on her own.

She clearly has no regrets.

“I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great,” she said in a Cameo video she recorded for a fan a few days ago.

“It’s a phenomenal world.”