Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian: Did They FAKE a Reconciliation For Their New Reality Show?!

Last week, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian publicly ended their feud with some tell-tale Instagram posts.

The reconciliation between co-parents was just in time for Kris Jenner's 66th birthday!

But did they really, sincerely make nice?

Or did Scott just grin and bear it because the Kardashian clan is filming their new reality series?

Fake it 'til you make it isn't just a mantra for swindlers, industry newcomers, and struggling new parents.

Sometimes, it's just how the reality TV business works. Sometimes, castmates hate each other.

But not all animosity is good for the cameras. Especially when it's between exes who are coparents.

Friday, November 5 was Kris Jenner's birthday.

The momager in chief turned 66 years old this year, and already boasts a veritable brood of grandchildren.

We are sure that she welcomed Scott and Kourtney's public reconciliation. After all, they gave her three of those grandbabies.

These past few months have been turbulent at best for Scott and Kourtney.

Kourtney's intense romance with Travis Barker was making headlines even before it led to an engagement.

Scott can read headlines just as well as anyone else ... but when he saw them, he was seeing red.

Why? Because even though he's entered multiple long-term romances since he and Kourtney split, he doesn't like seeing her move on.

It's normal for exes to feel a little insecure about each other, especially when they remain in each other's lives.

But Scott's behavior was a little extreme, especially for a grown man who is almost 40.

The father of three acted more like a sullen teenager, bitterly sending screenshots of articles to Kourtney's other recent ex.

But Younes Bendjima, who has never liked Scott, wasn't playing his whiny game.

Instead, he posted the alleged DMs publicly, calling out Scott and saying that he, at least, was happy that Kourt was happy.

The fallout was unsurprising.

Amelia Hamlin didn't break up with Scott for being a pissbaby -- at least, that's not what people assume.

It looks like Amelia ditched him because he clearly wasn't over Kourtney, and he'd already wasted enough of her time.

People give Scott a lot of well-deserved grief for always chasing after teen models.

What many did not expect was that somehow his 20-year-old girlfriend would be the "mature one" in the relationship.

So why did Scott manifest this recent change of heart and make nice with Kourtney?

The answer may have less to do with co-parenting and more to do with business.

The Kardashian clan is filming their new reality series.

When Kris Jenner closes a door, she opens a window -- in this case, to the world of streaming.

The family's new project is on Hulu, and has begun filming.

“Scott knows he can’t escape [Travis] and Kourtney," an insider told E! News this week.

"And," the source continued, Scott "will have to deal with seeing them and being around them."

“Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family," the insider confirmed.

"But," the source shared, he "has signed on to their new show and had to be present.”

You can't really avoid all contact with someone if they're also your castmate and coworker.

According to the insider, Scott and Travis are "cordial" despite Scott's weird manbaby issues.

“Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," the source stated.

The insider stressed: "He doesn’t want any bad blood with Scott.”

Meanwhile, Scott “tries to keep his distance,” and “doesn’t really know how to act” around his ex and her fiance.

“He knows it’s something he will have to get over and it will come with time," the source noted.

"But for now," the insider explained, "it’s definitely hard for him to see them together."

Scott Disick's quest to find his Big Boy Pants is ongoing and may never be a success story.

But it's clear that he won't let his sullen discomfort interfere too much with the bottom line.

This new deal for a Hulu streaming series could be a game-changer for the already successful family. Of course he wants it to go well.