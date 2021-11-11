Jerry Douglas, Legendary Soap Opera Star, Dead at 88

The world of daytime drama has lost a legend.

Jerry Douglas, a veteran actor best known for his VERY long-running role on The Young and the Restless, has passed away.

He was 88 years old.

Not many details on this sad piece of news are available at the moment, but Douglas died on Tuesday after "a brief illness," according to his representative.

A graduate of Brandeis University -- where he played quarterback on the school's football team and earned a degree in economics -- Douglas joined the case of this CBS soap opera way back in 1982.

He came on board at the time as the patriarch of the Abbott family and wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics... and then basically never left.

Douglas remained with the belovedd series for more three decades.

After his character died in 2006, Douglas continued to appear as Abbott's spirit, who would appear to guide other characters through difficult and challenging times.

He last appeared in 2016.

Said Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless, in a statement on Wednesday:

"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas."

Morina continued as follows:

"Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family.

"His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day.

"He will be sorely missed."

Douglas' impressive career spanned over 60 years.

In addition to The Young and the Restless, he appeared in numerous television shows such as:

Cold Case

Melrose Place

The Christmas Wish

Crash

Arrested Development

He also had an extensive filmography, including JFK, Avalanche, The Godson, Head Over Spurs in Love, and Mommie Dearest.

Douglas was also a successful stage actor and singer. In 2007, he released a collection of jazz music with the album The Best Is Yet to Come.

He is survived by his wife Kym, as well as sons Jod and Hunter, daughter Avra, and two grandkids.

May Jerry Douglas rest in peace.