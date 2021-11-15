Jon Gosselin to Ex-Wife: Our Daughter Hates You!

Jon Gosselin refuses to let thhe drama die.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

Despite having been divorced from his infamous ex-wife for well over a decade... and despite that infamous ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, having said very little about him in years... the father of eight continues to drag his former wife in public.

And he continues to use as a means of doing so.

Jon, you see, was a guest last week on The Dr. Oz Show.

Once again, the polarizing reality star used this platform to update viewers on the status of his sons and daughters, particularly when it comes to their relationship with both him and and their mother.

At one point, Jon admitted that he hasn't spoken to twins Mady and Cara in eight years -- which seems almost incomprehensible, doesn't it?

"I text them every single year," Gosselin told the host. "And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time."

Someone give this man a Father of the Year Award! He texts his kids at least once per year, you guys!

Jon and Kate were married for 10 years and split in 2009.

The former has temporary custody of son Collin and daughter Hannah, while Mady and Cara are in college.

Jon's other four children -- Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis -- reside with their mom in North Carolina and have absolutely no relationship with their father. Like, absolutely none at all.

"[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” Jon told Dr. Oz on this episode of the latter's program, not delving into specifics and yet adding:

“I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that."

Does Hannah miss her mom, though?

"No, I know that," he said on air.

The DJ added that Hannah does still keep in touch with Mady and Cara, who are both attending school in upstate New York.

Mady even recently stopped by Pennsylvania to visit with her sister while on her way back to college.

Earlier this year, Jon also said that his estranged children didn’t reach out to him while he was in the hospital battling COVID-19.

“I guess my plight to them, or what I really want to say is, ‘I love you, my door is always open, you’re welcome anytime, there’s no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things,’” he said during a March interview on The Dr. Oz Show.

“’You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin.'"

Last year, of course, Jon was accused of assaulting Collin.

The former TLC personality strongly denied these troubling allegations, claiming that he was simply restraining the teenager at the time because Collin was suffering through a manic episode.

Kate, who hasn't trashed her ex-husband much at all over the past few years, didn't accept that argument, however.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People Magazine in September 2020.

Kate Gosselin has not yet commented on Jon's assertion that Hannah doesn't miss her.

Kate told People last year, though, that she had remained quiet about what she described as Jon's "delusional ramblings" and past accusations of physical abuse, but finally felt a need to speak out ... LOUDLY.

"The police need to do their jobs. I am so sick of Jon’s abuse being disguised as everything but," she said about a year ago.

"I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."