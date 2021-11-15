Busy Philipps to Chris Pratt: Stop Being Creepy to Your Wife, Weirdo!

If you've spent any time on Twitter in the past week, then you may have come across a surprising controversy involving beloved actor-turned-"we're not really sure what to make of this guy" actor Chris Pratt.

In his days as a sort of self-deprecating schlub, Pratt earned a following as the rare television star who doesn't seem to think too highly of himself.

When he made the leap to big budget feature films, fans applauded his success and cited it as evidence that nice guys finish first.

But then it turned out that Pratt was more of an old school leading man than fans thought, and not necessarily in a good way.

Pratt, as it turned out, was not the type-B, Andy Dwyer sort that he initially seemed to be.

As we now know, he's a hyper-ambitious fitness nut whose love of the spotlight might one day lead him into the political arena.

Not long after this stage in his career began, Pratt's marriage to Anna Faris came to an end and he embarked on a new relationship that seemed perfectly suited to the new Chris Pratt.

In 2019, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of the Governator, and insiders say he was thrilled to find a partner who shares his conservative, evangelical worldview.

Earlier this month, Pratt attempted to meld his old and new personas with a toungue-in-cheek Instagram tribute to his wife.

To say that it wasn't well received would be putting it very mildly.

"Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church," Pratt captioned the photo above.

"She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade," he joked.

"Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks," Chris continued.

"So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Obviously, the parts about the pickle jar and the Ken Griffey card were meant to be humorous, but for some critics, the jokes didn't quite land.

Others blasted Chris for his comment about Katherine giving him a "healthy daughter," as they inerpreted it as insensitive toward his developmentally disabled son.

Most of the angry commentary has come from Twitter anons, but at least one fellow celebrity has taken issue with Pratt's remarks.

Busy Philipps lashed out at Pratt during a recent episode of her podcast, and ... yeah, she really didn't hold back.

"I knew him in the before times, I don't know him now," Philipps said.

"Holy s---. Either like you're the dumbest mothef---er on Earth, or you're a real righteous ass--le."

When Busy's co-host asked her if she considered Pratt smart, the actress let him have it with both barrels.

"Real talk. I don't know. He drank a lot," she said, adding that Pratt was a "doomsday prepper" in those days.

"My ladies ... you're probably not the type of lady that will laugh enthusiastically if you're with a man and he starts to make very tired gender jokes about responsibilities and duties and even like, the f--king tired bit that he's doing which is, 'She runs the show I occasionally open a bag of pickles,'" Philipps continued.

"That's how f---ing dumb what he said is," she added.

"You are a Marvel superhero. You made $480 million last year. You work non-stop. You don't just open a f---ing jar of pickles, you motherf---er ... I hate it so much."

Philipps went on to imagine the division of labor in Chris and Katherine's household:

"What she does in their household is probably a lot. She probably does a lot of the domestic labor. They have a kid and whatever," she said of Pratt.

"That is actually legitimately a lot of f---ing work. But by the way he's talking about himself, putting himself in it, in the center of it, it makes it seem like it's bulls---," Philipps continued before concluding with her most biting ciriticism yet:

"He has possessions, and she is one of them."

Pratt has yet to address the criticism directly, but in a recent Instagram post he admitted that certain online interactions had left him feeling "really kind of upset and depressed," noting that he recently "woke up feeling crappy"

"I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better, but I just didn't want to," Pratt said.

"And I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping."

Pratt's mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, came to his defense after his public drubbing:

"i want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to jack and lyla what a great husband you are to katherine," she wrote on Instagram.

"what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have !!" Shriver continued.

"i love you chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life i'm proud of you xo."

We can understand why some folks might have felt that Pratt's comments struck a sour note, but the people who know the actor best seem to feel that he's just as lovable as he was in his Parks and Rec days.