Sam Lutfi Remains BANNED from Britney Spears' Life Post-Conservatorship

Long overdue justice was done in court last week.

Britney Spears is free, her conservatorship terminated by the order of Judge Brenda Penny.

She can never get back those nearly 14 years of her life, but now she is free to make her own choices as an adult.

There is still one thing that she cannot do, but it's for the best: Sam Lutfi cannot reenter her life.

There is still a restraining order in effect against Sam Lutfi.

That order, established in 2019, has not changed.

The 5-year order will not expire until 2024, by which point Britney could be a married mother of three.

Sam Lutfi is an infamous name in Britney circles and has been for many years.

If Arya Stark were a Britney stan, she would mutter his name just after "Jamie Spears, Lou Taylor," and before "Jamie Lynn Spears, Lynne Spears."

The producer was deeply entrenched in her life and career during her final years before the conservatorship.

In many ways, many seem Lutfi's behavior as a precursor to the conservatorship.

First, because his impact upon her behavior may have played a role in Britney's public "meltdowns" that were the excuse for the conservatorship.

Second, because in many ways, Lutfi was seen as controlling Britney's life himself at that time.

Certainly, this is what Lynne and Jamie argued at the time.

They said that Lutfi micromanaged every aspect of Britney's life.

He allegedly controlled who could visit Britney, who could speak with her, and worse.

Lutfi is accused of having tried to interfere in Britney's healthcare, trying to make himself the primary contact during her hospitalization.

Worst of all, Lutfi allegedly crushed pills and added them to Britney's food in some sort of twisted attempt to control her.

It is important to note that Lutfi has denied doing this, and we do not know of any evidence that it's true.

With so many awful, toxic people in Britney's life, sometimes it is difficult to identify what is true.

Until Britney speaks on it, we'll leave it at that.

This is not the first time that Lutfi has had the court order him to not contact Britney.

For the first five years of her conservatorship, Lutfi was barred from contacting Britney.

(Allegedly, one of her hospitalizations was intended to free her from his influence)

That ran out, but a new order came to be in 2019.

In 2019, Britney's erstwhile attorney went to court to renew the ban on Lutfi.

TMZ reports that, in a court filing, the attorney described how Lutfi had reached out to Lynne Spears, Britney's mom.

He allegedly tried to bribe her to "disrupt and take over" the conservatorship, taking control from Jamie.

The most ridiculous part of this may be that he allegedly offered her a $1,000 bribe to do so.

Lutfi was accused of threatening to release confidential informtion about Britney as well.

He is said to have claimed to Lynne that there were already hundreds of people coordinating efforts to disrupt the hold on Britney.

As we reported earlier this year, Lutfi has publicly encouraged the Free Britney movement.

If he imagined that Britney's victory and freedom would mean that he can reenter her life, however, he has another thing coming.

One imagines -- and hopes -- that this will not change, even in 2024.

It was Judge Brenda Penny who issued the restraining order in 2019.

Lutfi is required to stay 100 feet away from Britney.

He may not contact her, attempt to contact her, or make any disparaging remarks about her.

The restraining order is not for Britney alone, though she is clearly its epicenter.

Sam Lutfi is also banned from Jamie, Lynne, and from Britney's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

It's possible that he had a huge change of heart in recent years, but even if that's the case, let's hope that he stays away from her for good.