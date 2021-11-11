John David Duggar & Abbie Burnett: Did They Just Reveal They're Expecting Baby #2?

We probably don't need to tell you that these are very eventful times for the Duggar family.

Most of the recent tabloid headlines have had to do with Josh Duggar's upcoming child pornography trial, but that's not the only major development that's impacted the Counting On clan in the past few months.

For starters, Jim Bob Duggar is running for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate.

Not the kind of move most politicians would make in the midst of major family crisis, but no one ever claimed that Jim Bob is either sane or smart.

And it looks as though Jim Bob's return to the political arena isn't the family's only cause for celebration.

Yes, if you were worried that the Duggar population would begin to thin out sometime in the next 500 years, you can take heart in the fact that it looks as though the relentless breeding that made the family famous will continue unabated.

And the latest willing participants in the Duggar Expansion Project are none other than the Duggars' second-eldest son, John David, and his wife, Abbie Burnett.

At this point, Jim Bob and Michelle might just want to write Josh off as a failed experiment, not unlike the first in a batch of pancakes.

John David, on the other hand ... well, he seems remarkably well-adjusted for someone who grew up in the most bonkers environment imaginable.

John and Abbie got married in 2018, when he was 28 and she was 26, meaning that they jumped on the procreation bandwagon a bit later than most of his siblings.

(Let's not forget, this is a family where unmarried women in their late twenties are often shamed as old maids.)

And to the chagrin of John's parents, it doesn't look as though these two have much interest in making up for lost time.

John David and Abbie welcomed their first child back in January of 2020, and the Duggar faithful (along with Jim Bob and Michelle) have been awaiting a second pregnancy announcement ever since.

Now, many fans are convinced that they've finally gotten what they've been waiting for.

Earlier this week, John David and Abbie posted the photo above to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

"It was a HAPPY anniversary!" the couple captioned the photo.

The emphasis on "HAPPY" and the positioning of the family led many to the conclusion that this is John and Abbie's way of indicating that they're expecting without actually making a formal announcement.

"I’m so glad I’m not the only one who saw these pics and immediately sensed an announcement," one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"It's like we all know their code words now and secret captions hinting to pregnancy without announcing yet," another chimed in.

And why would these two hold off on making the news official?

Well, the Duggars have been much more secretive than usual in the wake of Josh's arrest back in April.

While the family used to revel in announcing courtships and weddings, these developments have taken place surreptitiously in recent months.

It's possible that John David and Abbie know that they would be attracting negative attention if they were to make a pregnancy announcement just before JD's brother stands trial on child pornography charges.

Of course, it's equally possible that fans of the Duggar clan are just reading way too much into a simple Instagram post whose only intended purpose is celebrating a wedding anniversary.

Whatever the case, we hope that John and Abbie -- along with the rest of the Duggar clan -- are keeping their children far away from Uncle Josh.