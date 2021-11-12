Jenelle Evans Flips Out Following ANOTHER Failed Business Venture: The Haters Are Ruining My Life!

Generally speaking, it's not good to take pleasure in the failures of others.

But when the person in question is a genuinely awful human being and the failure is laughably minor ... well, we think it's okay to briefly set your morals aside and enjoy a little schadenfreude.

So join us as we indulge in an only mildly guilty laugh at the expense of famed bigot and animal abuser Jenelle Evans.

As you're probably aware, Jenelle got fired from Teen Mom 2 way back in 2019, and her financial situation has been deteriorating ever since.

Most people would get a job in that situation, but both Jenelle and her useless husband David Eason believe they're too good for conventional employment.

And so, they keep trying their hand at little schemes that keep blowing up in their faces.

Again, the whole thing might sad if it weren't so hilariously funny.

There are lots of people like Jenelle and David:

People who won't put the slightest effort into improving their lives and who devote all that saved energy to blaming everyone else for their hardships.

But it's rare for people like that to gain a platform any larger than a Facebook group for racist conspiracy theorists, so it's fascinating to watch what happens when this caliber of dumbass is given a little taste of money and influence.

Spoiler alert: They royally f--k it up!

Case in point, Jenelle attempted to launch a clothing line this week, and it went about as well as you would expect.

And for once, Evans was actually semi-honest about her failure, admitting that the company she was working with dropped her like a bad habit when they found out about her appalling past.

"Been crying all morning," Evans captioned a TikTok post.

"Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but SewSew You has dropped me because of haters," she added.

Evans then summed up the situation succinctly with just three letters, writing, "FML."

Now, if you remember what happened when Jenelle's cosmetics line went out of business, then the rest of this story will be familiar to you.

The company that actually made the clothes, facilitated the shipping, etc. has backed out.

But since manufacturing had already begun, Jenelle is sitting on some merchandise.

And you don't need a degree in economics to know that merchandise equals money,

So Jenelle's line of athletic gear (Ed. note: LOLOLOL) and lounge wear (actually, that's a pretty good pairing of salesman and product) will be available from her personal website until it sells out.

"Did I mention loungewear too?! Sneak peek for what’s to come on 11/17!" Jenelle tweeted today.

"Made from luxury material and the best craftsmanship I’ve ever seen. Created with the most sustainable clothing and on-demand. Grab your #StayCozy Collection by Jenelle Eason Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSparkles #ComingSoon #SaveTheDate"

As you might expect, the internet had a field day with the pics, which appear to show Jenelle modeling a prison uniform of some kind.

"Why does the material look like cheap craft felt?" one person commented according to The Sun.

"That looks like a jail jumpsuit," another wrote.

"This suit is so unflattering," a third added.

"Its cheap material for what I’m guessing will be a high price," a fourth chimed in.

Again, this is exactly how the failure of Jenelle's cosmetics company unfolded.

On that occasion, she was accused of selling moldy makeup that she had stored on her property after the company that manufactured it gave her the boot,

Buying clothing from Jenelle is probably somewhat safer, but why risk it when you can just pick up a four-pack of Hanes sweatpants from Wal-Mart for a fraction of the price?