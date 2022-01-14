Memphis Smith Discovers Hamza Lied AGAIN on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

Viewers are still unsure of what to think of these two as this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days unfolds.

Even before Memphis arrived in Tunisia, Hamza lied to her about her sleeping arrangements.

She took that in stride, even if it led to the two getting busted by Hamza's mom. Awkward!

Now, Memphis is learning that Hamza has been lying to her all along -- about something as basic as his age.

Memphis Smith is a 34-year-old woman. She is a mother of two young children.

She is not generally in an age range or a place in life where she expects to have to hide her sexual activity from someone's parents.

In fact, as a mom, she's probably more accustomed to hiding things from her kids.

When Memphis flew out to Tunisia, she did not realize that she would have to sneak around like a teenager with strict parents.

Hamza had not told her that his mother, Hayet, wanted them to not share the same room.

In fact, she hoped that they would avoid sex altogether until getting married -- something that he was not too keen on.

Memphis was nonetheless happy to abide by Hayet's wishes while staying under her roof.

She didn't understand why Hamza didn't want to just go to a hotel during her visit.

But she was intent upon keeping her future mother-in-law happy and making a good impression.

Hamza -- and his penis -- had other ideas.

He clearly invited himself into his room (where Memphis was staying, while he was supposed to crash on the couch) for a hookup.

Hayet found out, it was deeply awkward, and Memphis found the sex disappointing.

Memphis has had relationships in the past where she let a lack of sexual compatibility slide, but did not want to do that again.

Apparently Hamza only boned her for a short time, but explained that he only nutted quickly because he hadn't had sex in so long.

To the cameras, Hamza just said that Memphis was too sexy for him to hold back.

But on Season 5, Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Memphis is in for another surprise.

As the scene in this sneak peek clip begins, Memphis reacts to Hamza's real age.

He had told her that he was 28. The truth, his family reveals, is that he is 26.

"Earlier, Hamza's sister and I are having a conversation and she happened to say, 'Yeah, Hamza is three years older than me,'" Memphis explains.

She continues: "I said, 'How old are you?' She's like, '23 and Hamza is 26!' I thought that Hamza recently turned 28."

Memphis confesses: "I feel like he kind of betrayed me in a way, because who wants to be lied to?"

"He told me that last year that he just turned 28," Memphis tells Hamza's mother and sister.

"So, he lied," she continues. "What else is he not telling the truth about?"

Memphis explains the problem: "So you lied. And we have plans to what, go to the embassy tomorrow and do marriage papers?"

"Now, I don't know how I feel about that because you lied." Memphis expresses.

She tells him that she needs some time to think about this.

After all, this is a man who barely speaks her language but has used it to deliberately lie to her more than once.

Hamza's mother is Team Hamza on this, thinking that Memphis is blowing it out of proportion.

Perhaps it is because the small discrepency in his age strikes her as a little white lie and ultimately harmless.

It is indicative of immaturity and, combined with his other fibs, dishonesty that could be a dealbreaker for Memphis.