Big Ed Brown GHOSTED by Girlfriend in Mexico: It's Over!!

We'd say that Kaory dodged a bullet, but in light of their date being interrupted by gunshots, that would be in poor taste.

Instead, we'll just say that she clearly counted the red flags and knew when she had enough of Big Ed Brown.

Following Ed being so dang pushy and repeated requests that he stop, Kaory was a no-show for the next date.

There was no explanation. No breakup call or text. She ghosted Big Ed.

As you can see in this clip, Big Ed Brown's recent push for Kaory to commit before she's ready blew up in his face.

She asked him to "let it be" and finally demanded that he just be quiet.

That's something that Ed, accused of rampant misogyny, manipulation, and worse, should hear more often.

"I thought it was nice that Ed opened his heart to me, but I think that a relationship is built," Kaory expressed to the cameras.

"And to build it takes days, weeks, months, years," she suggested.

A flustered Ed protested: "I'm trying to understand, I really am, but it's really confusing."

Ed explained to the cameras: "So I'm thinking to myself, 'I'm into you, I like you, I think you're into me, you know, let's see where this can go.'"

We now know exactly where this can go, so to speak.

Despite obvious signs that Kaory was unhappy with him, Ed invited her to a romantic sunset cruise.

"I came to Mexico looking for love," Ed claimed, "and I do think we can work this out."

"I don't want to give up because I'm getting older," he insisted.

"I'm afraid I'm not going to meet the One," Ed complained, "and if I can't get an honest commitment from Kaory then this will be it for me."

Of course, Kaory did not respond to any of Ed's texts.

She also did not show up to take the boat ride.

Realizing that he had been ghosted, Ed took his mother on a considerably less romantic boat ride.

Ed was feeling the clock ticking and feared that mourning what might have been with Kaory would be a waste.

"I don't have time, like, I want love now," Ed told his mother.

"I want a partner that will enjoy this," Ed explained. "I'm ready to meet the right person."

"I might have failed with Kaory but I'm not going to give up," Ed threatened to the cameras.

"Once you give up the fact that there's somebody else out there that is your love, then life is over," he wildly claimed.

"So, I never want to feel that way," Ed insisted. "I never want to be that way."

Just for the record, romantic love is not the be-all and end-all of a person's life.

We don't just mean platonic friendships or loving bonds with family, either.

At times, one cannot help but wonder if Ed is so desperate to find love because he does not sufficiently love himself.

That said, you know, it's sort of difficult to feel sorry for the guy after witnessing how he chooses to treat women.

How he treated Rosemarie Vega, how he treated Liz Woods, and to a lesser extent, how he treated Kaory -- those were all choices.

He is a grown man who chooses to be a terrible partner to these much-younger women whom he pursues. Quit it.