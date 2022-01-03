Memphis BUSTED by Hamza's Mom After Sleepover on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Season 5, Episode 4 was the first 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days of the New Year.

Memphis and Hamza's language barrier isn't the only obstacle, because he lied to her about something important.

This leads to Memphis' resolve being tested ... and a painfully awkward moment for Hamza's mother.

Caleb and Alina wake up after their first night together, but nothing happened.

Is that the way that it's going to be? Maybe Elijah can get to the bottom of it.

Ella introduces viewers to her faith, and Johnny introduces himself on the show -- sharing his plans to propose to Ella.

Jasmine and Gino bask in the afterglow of their first night together, but things get tense when they go shopping.

Kimberly goes with Usman for a "professional" meeting but ends up feeling like a third wheel, still without sleeping with him.

And Mike meets Ximena's family. After a year of talking online, she's ready to take him to bed.