Memphis BUSTED by Hamza's Mom After Sleepover on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Season 5, Episode 4 was the first 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days of the New Year.
Memphis and Hamza's language barrier isn't the only obstacle, because he lied to her about something important.
This leads to Memphis' resolve being tested ... and a painfully awkward moment for Hamza's mother.
Caleb and Alina wake up after their first night together, but nothing happened.
Is that the way that it's going to be? Maybe Elijah can get to the bottom of it.
Ella introduces viewers to her faith, and Johnny introduces himself on the show -- sharing his plans to propose to Ella.
Jasmine and Gino bask in the afterglow of their first night together, but things get tense when they go shopping.
Kimberly goes with Usman for a "professional" meeting but ends up feeling like a third wheel, still without sleeping with him.
And Mike meets Ximena's family. After a year of talking online, she's ready to take him to bed.
1.
Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza
Last week, we saw Memphis arrive in Tunisia to meet Hamza in person for the first time. This weekend's episode showed Hamza introduce Memphis to Youssef, his friend, who had agreed to take them on the VERY long drive from the airport to Hamza's (mother's) home. Either Youssef knows English better than Hamza does, or he had been practicing to greet Memphis.
2.
The language barrier is rough
Memphis and Hamza were already communicating in simple sentences over long distance. In person, things are even less clear. Memphis also admits to the camera that she feels insecure that Hamza may be trying to hide his relationship with her from others, as his phone background is a photo of himself, not of her.
3.
Hamza knows SOME English
One questions how far this relationship can go if the language barrier remains in place. Memphis is looking for a stepfather to her two children, not for a vacation fling.
4.
Hamza has bad news
He had previously lied to Memphis, telling her that his mom was fine with it if she shared a room with him. He now comes clean and tells Memphis -- a grown 34-year-old woman -- that they have to sleep in separate bedrooms. Memphis is unhappy that he lied to her, but doesn't seem devastated.
5.
Poor Youssef
Maybe the editors are just playing games with his expressions as he drives, but we are all reminded that he's listening to all of this -- Hamza's confession, Memphis' questions about his phone background, and the "big boobies" talk.
6.
Meet the family
Hamza introduces Memphis to his mother and sister. His sister speaks some English but asks Memphis to speak more slowly. It's all very sweet, actually.
7.
Memphis wants to respect Hamza's mother's house rules
However, she also emphasizes to Hamza her desire to have sex with him, suggesting that they perhaps rent a hotel. Hamza asks why she is concerned about this, and she very sensibly notes that their marriage will never work out if they lack sexual chemistry.
8.
They go to bed in separate rooms, but ...
The next morning, Hamza's mother goes to wake him, and hears Memphis' voice. One can only imagine how many mothers have heard similar things from children who thought that they were being sneakier, and silently pretended to not notice. In this case, Hamza and his lady visitor are both grown adults. Also in this case, Memphis opens the door to go get ready for the day ... facing the woman whom she hopes will one day be her mother-in-law. It is beyond awkward for both of them.
9.
Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha
Caleb reenters the hotel bedroom to bring Alina some traditional Turkish coffee ... with a side of beef, if you catch our meaning.
10.
It's a treat for Alina
She does joke that she would have enjoyed "American coffee" just as well, but at this point she is not speaking of coffee. She's saying that she would have loved to wake up to some action with Caleb just as well.
11.
So, honestly, how is she feeling?
Alina is very in touch with her emotions on this matter and opens up to Caleb about how she felt disappointed that, after 13 years, he fell asleep almost instantly. He in turn is pretty respectful while explaining that in addition to the inherent awkwardness of meeting for the first time on camera, he had just spent a long time on a plane and had been ready to pass out.
12.
Caleb is eager to travel with Alina
Alina has already done many things that plenty of able-bodied people do not, and Caleb asks if she would be interested in accompanying him on a hike if he can take her getting tired out of the equation. Alina says that she knows that some would be offended by his suggestion of a carrier backpack, but she finds it sweet that he wanted to include her.
13.
Downstairs, Elijah has some questions
He wants to know how last night went. He's there as Alina's bestie to look out for her, and he's not sure what to make of Caleb yet. Caleb is similarly unsure of how he feels about Elijah.
14.
Alina doesn't mind the questions
Because she knows Elijah better, she can tell when he's serious and when he's joking in ways that Caleb cannot.
15.
Caleb is still learning the ropes
How to operate, lock, and fold Alina's wheelchair isn't complicated, but doing so smoothly takes practice. Together, the trio go to visit a beautiful nearby mosque, making the most of their time in Turkey.
16.
Caleb and Elijah head upstairs
There, Caleb comments on the energy of the place, clearly tapping into his spiritual side as he has before.
17.
Elijah's not sure how to feel about that
He admits that a lot of his interactions with Caleb are awkward, as the two are still feeling each other out.
18.
Then, at dinner
Caleb wants to know more about Alina's relationship history, something that he knows that she has glossed over in the past.
19.
Her last relationship lasted six months
What Alina is not telling Caleb is that she was living with her ex for longer than she let on to him, and while she knows that she should tell him sooner rather than later that she was living with an ex when their relationship began, she's not ready for that yet.
20.
After dinner, things heat up
Finally, Alina is getting held and kissed by her handsome boyfriend. After thirteen years of friendship, it has been a long time coming.
21.
Ella Johnson and Johnny
Ella introduces viewers to a couple of members of her coven, sharing that she is still relatively new to Wicca despite "dabbling" for many years. Together, they are working to manifest a healthy and happy relationship outcome for her. Honestly? It's nice to see minority religions represented on the American side of things. 90 Day Fiance showcases many cultures, but does not always depict the beautiful plurality of beliefs that is America. While most of the episode focuses on Johnny, we appreciate that Ella shared her faith with viewers.
22.
Meanwhile, in Jinan, China
Johnny is donning some potential PPE that he might wear for his trip to America (by way of Singapore) to avoid COVID-19. It might look silly, but if everyone had gear like that and had been willing to wear it, the pandemic could have been snuffed out long ago.
23.
Johnny wants to "help" Ella
Boyfriends wanting to "help" their girlfriends lose weight is often a red flag in the U.S., but in this case, it could be a combination of cultural differences and Ella's sincere (and previously expressed) body issues.
24.
He visits an herbal specialist in China
It's good that we're seeing more of what Johnny says here, because the trailer made it sound like he thinks that Ella and other Americans just eat desserts all of the time. There's a lot of junk science surrounding weight and weight loss and a massive predatory industry behind it all, but it's clear that Johnny means well.
25.
He is excited to visit Idaho
It's unclear how well he will mesh with the culture and lifestyle of rural Idaho. Many Americans would have trouble adapting, and then there's Johnny's nationality as a factor. He is from a city the size of New York City, so this will be a major transition for him.
26.
He visits with friends before his trip
Ahead of spending a lot of time in Idaho, Johnny visits with friends in Jinan ... only for one of them to ask if Ella's figure will interfere with their sex life.
27.
YIKES
This is simply not an acceptable thing for one human to say about another, regardless of culture or the speaker's own body. Johnny doesn't fully condemn his friend, but he doesn't laugh along with him, either, and sort of meekly sets him straight.
28.
Johnny affirms his love for Ella
He praises her for their close bond and how their relationship has helped him go through dark times.
29.
He's ready to take this to the next level
Johnny tells the cameras that, if all goes well, he hopes to propose to Ella on this trip
30.
Meanwhile, back in Idaho
Ella is getting ready to chat with Johnny by donning a blonde wig. She explains in some detail the lore behind the wig, sharing that Johnny's favorite anime is Naruto, and begins to video chat with him.
31.
Timing their chats is tricky
There is a 14-hour time difference between them, so even with work schedules aside, it's tough to find time when they're both free and awake. But it's worth it.
32.
Johnny likes when Ella dresses up
He wants to cosplay with her, not just in the bedroom but ideally also in social settings.
33.
Johnny does warn Ella of some of his concerns
As his friends reminded him, travel during COVID-19 is risky, and there's a chance that he might have trouble returning home in an emergency. That's a big deal when his son is still living with his parents. Ella tears up, clearly feeling a lot of emotions as Johnny discusses plans for their future together ... and the things that could make things go wrong.
34.
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda
It's the morning after, and Jasmine is giving a rave review of Gino's sexual performance.
35.
Apparently, he defied her expectations
Gino often feels like a character in a sitcom who finds himself on a wild ride and has no idea what's going on and will take whatever good things come his way, and never is that more true than when he and Jasmine cackle together while recalling their night together.
36.
No, Jasmine has still not seen Gino's head
He always wears his hat, no matter how much begging she does. Last night, he removed the hat only after the lights were off. She says that she was at least able to feel the top of his head and said that she liked it -- comparing it to a baby's head.