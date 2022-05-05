Khloe Kardashian Admits Secret Reconciliation with Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, a lot of the focus was on Kourtney's engagement and everyone's feelings.

But there were other hot topics, from Kanye's post-SNL meltdown at Kim to Khloe playing mediator.

Khloe was a little too good at making peace in her own life, however.

She revealed a secret reconciliation with serial cheater Tristan Thompson, confirming that she was with him while his latest baby mama neared her due date.

As the Kardashians and Jenners got together on Episode 4 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian arrived with a plus one.

That was Tristan Thompson, the man who has been cheating on her, breaking her heart, and then somehow worming his way back into her life for several years.

In a scene filmed in October of 2021, months after she reportedly dumped him for cheating yet again (but before Maralee Nichols gave birth to his baby), Khloe shared that they'd reconciled.

Khloe shared that she and Tristan had "just got back together" before Travis proposed to Kourtney.

“Tristan flew in for the proposal," she detailed. "This was something he was not going to miss."

Kris even tried to "jokingly" nudge Tristan into proposing. Thankfully, he did not do as she commanded.

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place," Khloe detailed.

"We just got back together," she reported. "He’s been going to therapy a lot."

Khloe, presumably unaware that Maralee Nichols was in her third trimester at the time, claimed: "There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Khloe claimed that it's "so fun" when Tristan is around as more than just a co-parent.

She also expressed how much she enjoyed seeing him bond with their daughter.

Khloe made no direct acknowledgement of the extremes of Tristan's cheating -- with models, with family friends, and beyond.

Instead, Khloe gushed about how "optimistic" she was feeling about their future together.

Again, this was in October of 2021 -- more than half a year before the episode aired.

While Khloe was presumably still being kept in the dark about Maralee's pregnancy, it's not like she didn't know the rest of Tristan's history.

In June of 2021, it was reported that Khloe had once again broken up with Tristan -- just months after defending their reconciliation on the post-KUWTK Reunion.

At that time, model Syndey Chase had just accused Tristan of having slept with her.

One has to assume that Tristan promised Khloe that this would be the last time, for real. And hey, maybe it was.

But Tristan had also slept with Maralee Nichols, another model. She, however, had become pregnant.

After she sued him for paternity, Tristan repeatedly insisted that he was not the father ... only to later confirm that, yes, the child was his.

Khloe must have been heartbroken. This being extremely unsurprising does not make it less hurtful.

It is unclear how much of the truth about Tristan we will see on this first season of The Kardashians.

However, it's also unclear how final this "final" breakup will really be.

Tristan has been giving Khloe extremely good reasons to leave him permanently dumped for more than four years now. What if there is no final straw?