Jenny Slatten 'Getting Weaker By the Day' in Grim '90 Day Fiance' Health Update

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This spring, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten revealed her ALS diagnosis.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis has treatments but no cure.

As the couple raise funds to get Jenny better treatment, they have delivered a series of health updates.

Now, Jenny essentially can no longer speak, and she is growing weaker despite the battery of medications and supplements that she’s taking.

’90 Day Fiance’ fans have noticed that Sumit Singh does most of the talking in videos about Jenny Slatten’s ALS. There is a sad reason for that. (Image Credit: YouTube/GoFundMe)

Jenny Slatten is ‘getting weaker by the day’

In a recent update to the GoFundMe page for Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, family friend Serma Minincleri revealed the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum’s dire health.

“Jenny is getting weaker by the day,” the update revealed.

“She is on 2 medications for ALS,” Minincleri detailed, “which are Edaravone and Riluzole.”

The update shared that these medications are “both supposed to slow the process down.”

Minincleri added: “Both pills make Jenny very tired, plus she takes B12, melatonin, and magnesium.”

Wait, what’s that about melatonin?

Many of us may take melatonin to adjust to a new sleep schedule, avoid jet lag, or even rely upon the natural sleep hormone to go to bed most nights.

However, studies have found a link between taking melatonin and slowing disease progression of ALS and improving survival outcomes.

(This topic will require further study, but that is great news, especially since this supplement is readily available and widely considered to be safe.)

Unfortunately, at best, this combination of medications and supplements will slow the progression of ALS — not stop it. And not cure it.

ALS has already robbed her of her voice

Unfortunately, Jenny Slatten has also largely lost the ability to speak comfortably.

“Jenny hardly speaks now as it hurts,” the update acknowledged.

“Sumit speaks more for her,” Minincleri added, “and is the main spokesperson for his wife.”

The update affirmed: “Sumit is Jenny’s main caregiver and doing a great job each day.”

Jenny and Sumit turned both of their lives upside down to be together. It is no surprise that they remain loving spouses despite everything.

The good news is that, as of Monday, September 28, the GoFundMe has raised over $126,000. That’s progress.

In the meantime, Jenny has been seeing neurologists and speech therapists.

Minincleri’s update says that she will soon begin acupuncture.

Acupuncture is sometimes seen as a luxury “wellness” procedure in the US. In parts of Asia, including India, it is more common. (Reminder that it was popularized in the US after James Reston underwent it following an emergency appendectomy during Nixon’s trip to China.)

No treatment, pharmaceutical or holistic, can cure ALS. But there are treatments to help Jenny’s quality of life and to slow the disease’s progression.

We will continue to keep Jenny and Sumit in our thoughts.