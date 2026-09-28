Sydney Sweeney Shouts Out Boyfriend Scooter Braun While Modeling Lingerie

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Sydney Sweeney knows exactly what the internet likes.

And fortunately for her, they like Sydney Sweeney lingerie photos. Turns out she has an endless supply of those!

The actress and underwear mogul showed off her curves in a black bra and matching lacy underwear while promoting her lingerie brand, Syrn, over the weekend.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the “Christy” Premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

And because apparently a black lingerie set wasn’t enough of a statement, Sydney added a little romance to the look.

In photos shared by Syrn’s official Instagram account, the Euphoria star modeled the brand’s Smooth Cup Demi Bra in “After Dark.” The bra featured lace detailing, thin straps, V-neck cups and a tiny bow in the center.

Sydney accessorized with a gold chain necklace bearing the initials “SB” — seemingly a nod to her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

She also shared a mirror selfie showing off the matching underwear, complete with lace straps. In another shot, she stuck out her tongue and flashed a playful smile for the camera.

Sydney’s company is rumored to be suffering from a catastrophic sales slump, and some industry analysts think the problem is that she’s putting too much focus on herself.

But it seems that she has no intention of changing course. At least not yet.

“Syd selfies, starring the Smooth Cup Demi Bra in After Dark,” Syrn captioned the photos.

Naturally, Sydney’s followers had plenty to say.

“Body is tea,” one fan commented, while another declared, “MY DIVAAA.” A third simply called her “A Goddess.”

This isn’t Sydney’s first lingerie showcase this month. Earlier in September, she modeled a pale pink bra and matching underwear for Syrn, posing for mirror selfies and photos while lounging on a bed with her laptop.

She also debuted an “SB” necklace in those photos, making it clear that her new romance has at least made its way into her jewelry collection.

Sydney and Scooter, 45, first met in June 2025 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. By April 2026, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship had become “serious.”

“They are the real deal,” the insider said at the time, adding that people around them initially thought the relationship would be “just a fling,” but the couple was committed.

Apparently, Sydney has found a way to combine business, lingerie, and a little boyfriend shoutout — all in one very Instagram-friendly package.

Her followers are loving it. And clearly, Syd is hoping that all that enthusiasm will eventually lead to an increase in sales.