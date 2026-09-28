Pauly D & Nikki Hall: ENGAGED After 6 Years of Dating! Watch the 'Jersey Shore' Star's Sweet Proposal!

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For about six years, Pauly D has been in a relationship with Nikki Hall.

They’ve lived together. They’ve appeared together on Jersey Shore.

Now, the two are engaged.

Fans captured the sweet, public proposal on camera.

Nikki Hall and Pauly D attend the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere at Marquee New York on April 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Pauly D and Nikki Hall are engaged!

On Sunday, September 27, Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio proposed to Nikki Hall, his longtime girlfriend.

This came during the DJ’s set at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas.

He dropped to one knee in front of everyone, asking Nikki to marry him.

(Public proposals are deservedly controversial, so many hope that she had privately agreed to this before this very public moment.)

This dramatic moment shows up on social media — because, as we said, it was in front of so many people.

In the video, Nikki is dancing alongside the MTV star.

Then, the music stops.

Pauly drops down to pop the question.

Then, “Marry You” by Bruno Mars begins to play as he presents the engagement ring.

We can see Nikki nodding. The two embrace, and Pauly announces to the clubgoers: “She said YES!”

We also heard Nikki Hall’s side of the proposal

In addition to the videos from apparent strangers of Pauly D’s proposal to Nikki Hall, the latter also posted about it on social media.

“We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love,” she captioned.

Nikki continued: “And never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it.”

Pauly and Nikki have been in a relationship for about six years.

“No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and God’s. & as always, His timing was perfect,” Nikki wrote. “The easiest YES I’ve ever said @djpaulyd.”

In 2019, Pauly and Nikki first crossed paths on MTV’s Double Shot of Love.

Nikki was “competing” for Pauly’s love at the time.

However, they did not strike up an actual relationship until after the series wrapped production.

In 2020, they began living together — as the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic were make-or-break for many new couples.

Nikki is now a familiar face to Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers, after appearing for multiple seasons. Now, she’s set to become Pauly’s wife.