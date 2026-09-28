Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum Smile Together at VMAs Two Years After Affair, Lovechild Confession

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Two years after Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a child while having an affair, he’s still with his wife.

On Sunday, the VMAs rolled out a new award and honored talented musicians from across generations.

As MTV honored the surviving Nirvana bandmates, Grohl and his wife presented a united front to the world.

What was their secret to staying married despite such a major betrayal?

Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Jordyn Blum attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum appear to be going strong, despite everything

On Sunday, September 27, musician and songwriter Dave Grohl attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Grohl is one of three surviving members of the beloved ’90s grunge band, Nirvana.

(The other two are Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.)

At the 2026 VMAs, they received the Video Vanguard Award.

Grohl and Blum presented a united front at the awards show, which is a big deal, all things considered.

In September of 2024, Grohl publicly admitted to having cheated on Blum — and fathering a child with another woman in the process.

In an Instagram post, he confessed: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

Grohl affirmed: “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

He expressed: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl concluded by expressing: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

In September 2024, Dave Grohl publicly admitted to cheating on his wife and fathering a child in the process. (Image Credit: Instagram)

How has his family coped with the aftermath of his cheating?

In a 2026 interview with The Guardian, Dave Grohl discussed undergoing counseling in the wake of his extramarital affair.

“I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks,” he shared at the time.

Added Grohl: “I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions.”

Almost-daily therapy sessions are usually only necessary in extreme cases, such as a minor who has only just escaped from horrendous abuse or children who have escaped from war zones.

However, if you can afford it (he can) and if you believe that it will improve your life (he does), it very likely cannot hurt.

Not all of Grohl and Blum’s children accompanied them to the VMAs, but a couple did.

Together, they have three daughters: 20-year-old Violet, 17-year-old Harper, and 12-year-old Ophelia.

It’s likely that none of them expected to have a much-younger half-sister who may or may not play some role in their lives.

Still, it is better to be involved with an extramarital lovechild than be a deadbeat — or an absent-while-paying-hefty-child-support — parent. It’s still awfully complicated for everyone involved, not merely for the person who did this.

Reports have said that Blum has gotten stricter with Grohl in the wake of his betrayal. But it also sounds like their marriage may be on the mend. It certainly looks that way.

Good for them?