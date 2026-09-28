Angela Stribling Cause of Death: Beloved BET Host Was 58

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Angela Stribling — the media personality best known for her pioneering work at BET — has passed away.

She was just 58 years old.

Multimedia entertainer Angela Stribling speaks on stage at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 26th Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 12, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Stribling had been battling brain cancer for several years prior to her death.

News of her passing comes courtesy of a statement from her husband, Ken Washington, who posted a lengthy tribute to Angela.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer,” he wrote on Instagram, adding:

“Her sister Darlene and I were by her side.”

“Angela always saw the goodness in people. Where others saw challenges, she saw possibilities, and she had a remarkable gift for bringing out the very best in everyone around her,” Washington continued.

“We were married for four wonderful years, and she changed my life for the better in every possible way.”

“Angela leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, kindness, inspiration and a voice and spirit that will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held in Washington, D.C., date and venue to be announced.

“Rest peacefully, my love. You will be missed more than words can ever say,” Washington concluded.

Journalist Ed Gordon, who worked with Stribling at BET paid tribute to his late colleague on Facebook:

“So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away,” Gordon wrote (per People).

“We worked together and became friends during our years at the network and remained friends once we both moved on to other opportunities,” he continued, adding:

“During our last conversation, she told me that she and her husband would be spending more time in D.C. after being out west for a number of years. My prayers and best go out to him and her other loved ones. She was a sweet soul, RIP.”

In addition to her work with BET, Stribling was a popular figure in the world of radio, having spent the past several years hosting the “Pillow Talk” talk show.

Our thoughts go out to all of her loved ones during this enormously difficult time.