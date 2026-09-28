Gisele Bundchen’s Brutal Reason For Dumping Tom Brady Revealed

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Gisele Bündchen apparently didn’t need a lengthy breakup speech when she decided her marriage to Tom Brady was over.

According to a new biography about Brady, his supermodel ex delivered a particularly blunt assessment before walking away from their relationship.

The revelation comes from Lars Anderson’s upcoming book, Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness, which details the final months of Brady and Gisele’s relationship.

Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

And apparently, astrology played a role.

“One day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, ‘We’re not compatible,’” Anderson writes in an excerpt published by the Daily Mail.

“And just like that, she was done.”

Well, that certainly sounds final.

The book reportedly paints Brady’s decision to continue playing football as a major source of tension in the marriage. After initially announcing his retirement in February 2022, Brady reversed course just weeks later and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote at the time. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”

According to Anderson’s reporting, Gisele had wanted Brady to step away from football, and his decision to return to the NFL created additional strain at home.

Things reportedly became so difficult that Gisele traveled to Costa Rica while Brady remained focused on football. The book describes the trip as a final attempt to repair their relationship.

Meanwhile, people around Brady noticed a change in him.

Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians reportedly observed that Brady had lost weight and appeared to be struggling with personal issues. Another coach, Clyde Christensen, recalled that Brady returned from his family vacation looking like an “empty shell.”

“There was no joy. Everything was hard work,” Christensen said, according to the book.

By October 2022, the writing was apparently on the wall.

Brady and Gisele announced their divorce on October 28, confirming that they had finalized the end of their marriage after 13 years together.

“We have grown apart,” Gisele wrote at the time, adding that she felt “blessed for the time we had together.”

The former couple shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele has since moved on. She married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December 2025, a few months after the couple welcomed their first child together.

As for Brady? He has remained busy with his post-NFL career and has been linked to several women since the divorce.

But apparently, according to this new account, the end of his marriage was ultimately boiled down to three very uncomfortable words: “We’re not compatible.”

Talk about unnecessary roughness.