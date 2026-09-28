Taylor Swift ‘Ruined Music,’ Says Rock Legend Todd Rundgren

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It’s generally not a good idea to criticize Taylor Swift.

That’s not because she never deserves it — everyone needs to be taken down a peg now and then — rather, it’s because her legion of rabid fans will stop at nothing to destroy anyone who speaks ill of their queen.

But Todd Rundgren is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music, so he has reason to be confident in his opinions.

And the man is not a fan of Taylor’s.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

In fact, Rundgren believes that Swift might have single-handedly “ruined music.”

Those are his words, people! Don’t shoot the messengers!

“There’s an argument to be made that she ruined music,” Rundgren told Vulture in a recent interview.

“It’s an understandable phenomenon. It’s just that, to me, Taylor Swift is the apotheosis of mediocrity.”

Rundgren went on to argue that women control the music industry these days because young men spend all their money on video games.

That argument doesn’t make a ton of sense, as no one really buys music these days, but the man was on a roll:

“That left the music market with, ‘Well, where do we go here?’” said Rundgren.

“And they said, ‘Well, there’s all these young girls and they’ve got their allowances, too.’”

He concluded his rant by listing the many ways in which Taylor is not great.

“Taylor Swift doesn’t do anything particularly great except grow hair,” he added.

‘“She’s not a great singer. She’s not a great songwriter. She’s not a great dancer. She’s a role model for what was a very young generation of women, and now for those women’s daughters as well, because it’s mothers and daughters going to Taylor Swift shows.”

Rundgren’s comments come on the heels of four new songs from Taylor that haven’t been terribly well-received.

Even diehard Swfities have been critical or indifferent regarding the tracks on The Life of a Showgirl: Encore.

But that doesn’t mean that they’ll be forgiving of Rundgren’s comments.

In fact, dude might want to enter some sort of protection program before it’s too late.