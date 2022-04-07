Khloe Kardashian: I Felt Safe with Tristan, But He's Not the Guy for Me!

Over the years, Khloe Kardashian has become uncharacteristically reserved about her love life.

Tristan Thompson's first cheating scandal was a watershed event for her. Subsequent cheating formed a sad, codependent pattern.

But Khloe has snapped at concerned fans who worried about her choices, insisting that this matter was no one's business.

Now, however, Khloe has opened up -- explaining exactly how she feels about Tristan.

On Wednesday, Nightline aired an interview between Robin Roberts and the Kardashian clan.

With The Kardashians premiering on Hulu in just a week, the family has been ramping up their profile -- though some of the media attention has backfired.

Khloe's interview, however, offers a polished but much more in-depth look at her decision-making than she has provided in a long time.

"I think at the end of the day, all of us just aspire to have ... like, blissfulness," Khloe said of her family's relationship goals.

"We want to be happy," she affirmed, "and we want to feel safe."

While Khloe was speaking very generally of the entire family's dating lives, that felt very specific and personal.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning," Khloe said in reflection.

"And," she expressed, "I felt really good for a time."

Obviously, that all came crashing down almost exactly four years ago -- when, just one day before Khloe went into labor, Tristan's cheating was exposed.

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth," Khloe acknowledged.

Photos and video of Tristan with other women went public on April 10, 2018. She went into labor April 11. True's birthday is April 12.

"And," she continued, "I was able to still have him in the delivery room."

"So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world," Khloe understated.

"But when my daughter watches my home videos," she explained.

Khloe predicted: "those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

"I still think he's a great guy," Khloe said of Tristan himself.

"And," she assessed, "he's a great dad."

Khloe then admitted: "He's just not the guy for me."

When Khloe offered to explain her thinking behind having Tristan in the delivery room, perhaps she thought that she was shedding new light on the topic.

However, most of us had already guessed that Khloe was fixated on making things picture-perfect for True.

It has long been observed by Khloe's fans that her parents' divorce impacted her in ways that she has possibly not fully unpacked.

In Khloe's mind, she wants True's baby pictures and photo albums to be "perfect."

Of course that is at least part of why she wanted to make sure that Tristan was there when True was born.

(Many believe that this was also a huge factor in why Khloe kept taking him back, against everyone's better judgment)

One questions how a many could repeatedly betray and humiliate the woman with whom he's in a relationship and still be a "great guy."

Maybe if Tristan were chronically late to dinner (that could embarrass Khloe) or had IBS or something, we'd feel differently.

But a "great guy" who cheats and cheats and cheats instead of just breaking things off or putting his penis on a time-out like any decent person would? Nah.

At least Khloe finally understands that Tristan is not the guy for her. The rest of the world learned that about four years ago.

She has objected for years for how much fans comment on certain aspects of her life -- her photo filters and her relationship especially -- because people don't say what she wants them to say.

Perhaps one day, Khloe will understand that some of what she perceives as "hate" is genuine, earnest concern from strangers who want to see her be happy.