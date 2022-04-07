The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Trailer: Erika Jayne vs. Everybody!

Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Erika Jayne would not be charged with fraud or embezzlement due to her alleged role in her estranged husband's seemingly shady business practices.

But this just in:

The controversial reality star isn't exactly in the clear.

Nor is the drama centered around her over just yet.

In our very first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 -- via a trailer released this week by Bravo -- we see Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff get into an intense argument over the former's rumored involvement in Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal scandal.

(For those unaware, Girardi is accused of stealing money from the relatives of those who died in a 2018 plane crash. Really heinous stuff.)

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it’s cool,” Jayne yells at Minkoff in this video... referring to the families Girardi represented in the aforementioned Lion Air Flight 610 case.

“I don’t think it’s cool,” Minkoff fires back while their co-stars look on.

“I don’t give a f–k about anybody else but me,” Jayne then responds as Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke both look stunned.

Elsewhere, Jayne also seems to butt heads with Garcelle Beauvais, a forme close friend unfollowed her on Instagram in January.

During a outing, Jayne asks Beauvais whether she is attempting “to make Erika look bad or is that out of genuine concern,” to which the actress replies in anger:

“I don’t have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own.”

Jayne is a pretty huge mess throughout the preview.

She says she's over the “pummeling” from the group during the past year and wants them to dig their claws into anyone else. Please!

“If we’re going to talk about Erika’s behavior, are we going to talk about everybody in this group?” Jayne asks newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins, using the third person.

Also in this fiery teaser?

Dorit Kemsley breaks down over her terrifying home invasion last October... Lisa Rinna cries over the death of her mom, Lois Rinna, in November... and Kathy Hilton gets into scalding hot water with some of the ladies — including half-sister Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Check out the extended trailer now!