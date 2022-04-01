Khloe Kardashian SNAPS at Fans: Don't Make Up Stories About Me!

With the Hulu premiere of The Kardashians coming up in just two weeks, the family has been everywhere.

Khloe Kardashian is no exception, but she often resents the way that people talk about her.

That resentment extends to her fans, even those who speak to support her.

Khloe snapped at a blogger, calling their claims about her being snubbed "untrue."

Khloe Kardashian at the Reunion

Earlier this week, a Kardashians fan account spoke out in apparent support of Khloe.

“Wait so Khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?" the blogger wrote of Khloe and the Oscars.

"And [then] to add insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the Met Gala," the account accused.

Khloe Shows Off Her Abs

Khloe saw it -- honestly, she sees a lot of things if they happen to be on Instagram, and it's probably not good for her.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about," she replied.

"And," Khloe continued, she doesn't know "where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts."

Khloe Kardashian IG reply - your comments are untrue babe

“Both your comments are untrue babe," Khloe concluded.

Just for the record, Kourtney was the only Kardashian to walk the red carpet on Saturday.

As for the Met Gala, neither Khloe nor Kourtney have appeared as part of the beloved charity event.

The Kardashians Promote The Kardashians

Some have suggested that Khloe is being active like this on social media as part of a PR campaign.

After all, the Kardashians are giving more interviews and being a little more visible in recent weeks.

There is a method to their madness -- they have a huge premiere coming up on April 14.

Khloe Kardashian for The Kardashians Promo

The Kardashians is a lucrative project for the famous family.

However, they know that if they don't bring the ratings, Hulu will toss them aside.

In the streaming world, ratings means direct viewership -- it's not as subjective as cable numbers and nearly-mystical Nielsen Ratings.

Khloe Kardashian Walks Down the Hall with Tristan Thompson

So yes, as much as she has resented people commenting on it in the past, Khloe is going to show the world how things stand with Tristan.

Tristan seems to have cheated on Khloe so many times that a handful of public scandals barely scratches the surface.

He also very infamously fathered yet another child during one of these cheating incidents, giving True another half-sibling.

Khloe Kardashian "Plays Chess" with Tristan Thompson

(Real talk: Khloe and Tristan playing with this oversized chess set for the cameras is the funniest thing that Khloe has ever done)

It's unclear if Khloe will explore the ways in which she distorts her appearance beyond recognition.

Perhaps that would be a good thing to cover for a future season, since fans and critics alike certainly discuss the habit enough.

Khloe critical tweet - wtf is going on (chicken feet)

While a certain amount of uptick in Kardashians making headlines is deliberate, this clapback by Khloe feels ... organic.

The person discussing her wasn't even criticizing her -- the fan was defending Khloe, feeling that she was underappreciated.

Khloe just doesn't like being portrayed as a family underdog.

Khloe Works Out

At least, based upon her reaction there, that's our big takeaway.

We would also advise even Khloe's most devoted stans to keep in mind that she is very particular about how people discuss her online.

Years of online cruelty by trolls and even casual "jokes" by fans have taken their toll. She wants people to discuss her in a certain way, or not at all.

