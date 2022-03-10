Kim Kardashian Taunts Poor Women: Get Your Butt to Work! Nobody Wants to Work These Days!

In preparation for The Kardashians premiering on Hulu next month, the stars have been teasing the season.

This meant that Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe all answered questions in an interview, some of which was filmed.

Kim has worked hard to take the extraordinary good fortune of being born rich and naturally hot and turn it into a business empire.

Her tone deaf advice to women is to "get your f--king ass up and work," to complain about how "nobody wants to work," and making a total klown of herself.

On Wednesday, March 9, Variety published and interview with the Kardashians.

When asked what business advice they would offer to other women, Kim was all too eager to speak up.

"I have the best advice for women in business," Kim falsely claimed. "Get your f--king ass up and work."

Unfortunately, she did not stop there.

"It seems like nobody wants to work these days," Kim complained.

She sounds less like a 41-year-old influencer and more like a bitter old man ranting about how people don't want to do dehumanizing labor for $9-an-hour.

"You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work," Kim declared.

"Have a good work environment," she advised, "where everyone loves what they do."

Kim continued: "Because you have one life. No toxic work environment, and show up and do the work."

That brainrot was then quoted on Twitter, and the lack of context isn't really doing Kim a disservice, here.

The well-deserved backlash was swift and intense and, judging from my social media feeds, still ongoing as people see this ludicrous take.

Among other things, the clapback was quick to point out how many people who have directly or indirectly worked for Kim have experinced poverty and misery for their trouble.

You know, there's a classic bit of advice that may sound counter-intuitive: don't take the advice of successful people.

They will describe what worked for them, which is great -- for them. But you're looking at survivorship bias.

If a lotto winner advises you to play the lottery because that worked for them, that doesn't make it good advice. Kind of the opposite.

Well, Kim takes things even beyond that, because her "just work, you lazy dummies" (we're paraphrasing) suggestion isn't even describing what worked for her.

Yes, Kim is a very intelligent woman who works very hard and has this drive to be busy at all times, no matter what.

But if she were truly being honest about what worked for her, her advice would include: "First, be born rich and beautiful, then get very lucky!"

We don't doubt that Kim's drive and boundless ambition have carried her to greater heights.

Certainly, in comparison with some of her more relatable siblings, Kim has been much more financially successful.

With fame, luck, and drive, you can work a $10 million fortune into a billion-dollar empire. The same doesn't apply if you're starting with a thousand bucks and no name.

If you want to be the next Jeff Bezos, have an idea and get a six-figure loan from your parents -- and get lucky.

If you want to be the next Elon Musk, just have the drive to be born to the owner of an apartheid emerald mine and then buy ideas from smart people.

But that Kim's advice isn't especially realistic isn't the only problem with it.

Kim's tone about "nobody" wanting to work, more befitting a cantankerous 65-year-old slumlord, appears to blame people for a lack of success.

Plenty of hard-working, wildly intelligent people put in a tremendous amount of work without reaping rewards.

They aren't bad, they didn't try less, they just didn't also get lucky -- but maybe Kim can't see that.

Also ... if someone doesn't "want" to work, that's also fine.

Many people have dream jobs. Other people just work to survive.

There's no moral weight to either of those, and Kim's judgmental tone is so weird and toxic.

By the way, it has long been speculated that Kim hopes to spin her fame and platform and well-documented activism into a run for political office one day.

If she keeps voicing klownish takes like this, she's going to alienate countless decent people by illustrating how wildly out of touch she is.

We've always said that, if she runs for office, she should start at the local level. But if this is her attitude, maybe she shouldn't start at all. Read the room, Kimberly.