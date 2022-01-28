Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin: Here's Why Fans Are Convinced They're Back Together!

In the years since Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got divorced, the exes have maintained a unique and rather mysterious relationship.

Kail and Javi have a son together, of course, so it would be impossible for them to completely cut ties.

But anyone who's been watching these two closely knows that there's a lot more going on here than just civil co-parenting.

The latest round of speculation began back in late 2020, when Lowry revealed that Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

This was a problem -- and not only because gas station parking lots are not the most romantic environments.

At the time of this rejected overture, Javi was still engaged to Lauren Comeau.

Not surprisingly, she kicked him to the curb shortly after Kail opened up about Javi's sleazy ways on an episode of Teen Mom 2.

In the months that followed, fans speculated that Kail and Javi were hooking up on the down-low.

The rumors intensified after Chris Lopez had a second child with a mystery baby mama.

This news shouldn't have had any impact on the Kail-Javi situation, but many believed that after getting burned by Lopez yet again, Lowry had sought solace in hooking up with Marroquin.

Obviously, none of this is iron-clad proof that Kail and Javi are enjoying some ex sex.

But it's interesting that these two no longer seem interested in squashing the rumors about their relationship.

In fact, these days, they're adding fuel to the fire with collaborative TikTok posts.

In their latest, the co-stars mouth dialogue from The Vampire Diaries.

“She’s a woman. There’s no way she could stab three grown men," Javi "says."

“That’s a bit sexist,” Kail lip-synced.

“A woman could easily kill a man with the right motivation.”

As this was going on Javi threw a "dart" that was actually a makeup brush at Kail, who effortlessly caught it (with the aid of trick camera work.)

Fans ate the clip up, and they were quick to speculate that there's more going on her than mere platonic friendship.

"I just can't believe Javi actually did this with you lol he's probably looking over his shoulder now," one commenter wrote.

"3 grown men or 3 baby daddies," Kail replied with a bunch of laughing emojis.

“What did I miss?” one fan asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Back together or just nicely co-parentiny [sic]? I’m here for either!”

“I’m waiting for these two to get back together," another person wrote.

“Kail and Javi tho, I think they’re soulmates!” a third chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Kail and Javi have hinted that they're on very friendly terms with one another.

In a clip that was quickly deleted last month, the two of them could be seen kayaking together.

Around that same time, Kail gave Javi a shout-out for his 29th birthday.

"Can't stand you but love doing football & parenting & football with you. Happy birthday J!" she wrote.

Obviously, the post wasn't exactly gushing with affection, but these two have always enjoyed being sarcastic and joking around together.

And it looks more and more like they might be doing a lot of other things together, as well!