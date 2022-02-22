David Eason: The Earth is Flat & I Can Prove It!

No one ever claimed that Jenelle Evans and David Eason were the sharpest tools in the shed, but we can't say we expected these latest shenanigans.

At this point, the Easons have both been unemployed for so long that they've probably forgotten what it's like to have a job.

With their kids in school year-round, these two have a lot of time on their hands, but as anyone who follows them on social media can tell, they ain't spending it reading!

But that's not to say that there's no deep thought taking place on the Land:

Case in point, David arose before dawn recently to contemplate the mysteries of the universe:

"Now, I'm not gonna necessarily say that I believe in the flat Earth theory," Eason said on TikTok ... before going on to reveal that he 100 percent believes in the flat Earth theory.

"Let's do a little test here," Eason continued.

David proceeded to show how the moon was the "same distance above the trees" at 5 am as the sun was 12 hours later around 5 pm.

This, apparently, is evidence that every major scientist who's lived and studied during the past 500 years is wrong, and the Earth is indeed flat, a fact that has now been proven by an unemployed deadbeat dad with a TikTok account.

"If I can see the moon all night, plus half of the day, that would mean that the opposite side of the earth only sees the moon for half the night," Eason theorized.

"It's just weird to me. Is it to you?" he asked his audience.

David went on to clarify that he's "not a scientist," in case that wasn't abundantly clear.

Now, Jenelle goes along with David's racism, and she's usually quick to cosign his ignorance in all of its myriad forms.

But even she had to call him out this time, commenting, "Nope" alongside two laughing emojis.

Jenelle, of course, went easy on this doofus, but the other commenters were not so forgiving:

"Did you even complete elementary school?!?" one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"I just lost brains cells watching this! Like what are you babbling about?" another inquired.

"It has to do with the reflection of light and a lot of other things. I don’t feel like looking it up!" a third chimed in.

"You would think he would be much less skeptical about the easily explained physics of the moon," a fourth observed.

By now, you probably get the point about how badly David got roasted for his lunatic ramblings.

But we're having fun here, so let's check out a few more:

“Now I’m not gonna say I’m a flat earther.. but yes I am going to say that," one commenter wrote, inspired by David's goofy intro.

“Jesus God David. I feel much stupider after having to bear witness to your a–hattery. F-ck me. You’re like a cartoon character," another opined.

“He’s ramping up his edge lord content for clicks, money must be extra tight on The Land. A storm’s a brewing," yet another suggested.

Now, we don't know if there's any truth to that theory, but it's certainly more plausible than David's musings about space.

Jenelle and David have been broke for a while, but somehow, they always manage to put food on the table.

Of course, they're eternally one TikTok suspension away from being forced to get real jobs.

And that could be why Eason has been going extra-bonkers on his page lately -- it's the deadbeat version of working overtime!