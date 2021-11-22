Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We're So Broke That We're BOTH Starting Podcasts!

We've known for years that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are broke, but in recent weeks, we've come to realize that the situation is even more dire than we thought.

As we previously reported, Eason was arrested last week for driving with an open container and a suspended license.

He was released on bail that same evening ...

... But only after the Easons borrowed $750 from a bail bondsman.

Now, there are several reasons why the couple might have chosen to go that route, but the most likely is that they simply didn't have access to 750 bucks.

And David's arrest came on the heels of news that Jenelle's clothing brand had gone bust after the company that was planning to manufacture her merch found out about her horrific past and abruptly ended the partnership.

If you follow her on social media, we probably don't need to tell you that Jenelle has attempted to launch quite a few businesses over the years, and all of them have tanked.

We would have thought that Jenelle's cosmetics company -- and the resulting allegations that she was selling dangerously tainted products -- would have convinced her of how tough it is to sell tangible goods on the internet.

But apparently, she needed to learn that lesson the hard way twice.

And so, Jenelle is leaving the worlds of beauty and fashion behind and attempting to relaunch her media career.

The only problem is, no mainstream outlet will have anything to do with her, and making a place for yourself in today's overcrowded media landscape requires patience, determination, and a profound of understanding of marketing and public relations.

And frankly, Evans doesn't seem to possess any of those qualities.

Jenelle's first attempt at launching a podcast flamed out astonishingly quickly.

After just two episodes of rambling nonsense, Evans gave up and stopped releasing new content.

Fans were surprised that she quit so soon, and they're even more surprised that she's giving the project another go just four months after she pulled the plug on it.

Not only that, it seems the patch of North Carolina swampland that the Easons call home is about to become podcast central, as Jenelle revealed this week that David will be launching a pod of his own.

“David wants to do a podcast now with his friends. Once we have it all set up, we’ll be using the shed for a lot of stuff,” Evans told UK tabloid The Sun this week.

“I wanted a set spot and I didn't want to rent any office space when I have that space. It's super easy to walk outside to do it with no kids are yelling in the background. Something that’s just my space to work," she added.

Yes, this is the infamous she-shed that's mostly served as place for David and Jenelle to consume substances away from their kids.

But soon, it seems that it'll serve as the launch pad for the Evans-Eason media empire.

“I have to rewire the outside of my shed and then inside. We finally got the sheetrock up and painted and got trim. Once it’s done we’ll be ready to get back up and going again," Jenelle told the outlet.

It seems that Jenelle is using her lack of a proper studio as an excuse for the failure of her first podcast, which is strange, as the few commenters who reviewed the show took issue less with the sound quality than with the content -- or lack thereof.

Evans' first episode was a scant 10 minutes long.

In her second one, which was released two weeks later, she brought in David as a co-host, and the two of them spent much of the episode in awkward silence.

It's interesting that Jenelle has decided to involve David in the next phase of her never-ending attempt at a comeback.

After all, historically, he hasn't been very good for her career.

He's one of the main reasons that she got fired from Teen Mom 2, and Jenelle claims she would've been invited to participate in the recent Teen Mom spinoff series if she hadn't attempted to bring David along.

“I said I want to bring David and he can stay down the street in a hotel," Evans told her Instagram followers.

"I wanted to have someone there for support if sh*t hit the fan," Jenelle continued.

"They didn’t even tell me yes or no, they just ignored me.”

But hey, maybe David's podcast will be a massive success that will put the Evans family back on solid financial ground.

If nothing else, at least it'll give his unemployed ass something to do!