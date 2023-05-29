Yohan Plans to Dump Daniele on the 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 was a breath of fresh air.



After the calculated chaos of Happily Ever After?, this array of fresh faces brought new personalities and stories to viewers.



Some of these couples found their other halves.



Others came away with nothing but bitter breakups and even more painful memories.



And a few are still figuring things out.



Take a look at our recap of the Tell All Part 3.

1 Part 2 ended with Jeymi claiming that she received revenge porn of Kris Kris explained that her ex-boyfriend had sent private photos to Jeymi. According to her, her response was to confront the ex-boyfriend and destroy his phone. While we don’t know that we would personally admit to destroying someone’s property on television, revenge porn is inexcusable.

2 Neither of them can agree on the timeline Kris says that Jeymi cheated with the Texan woman while they’d only been out of contact for five days. Jeymi says that it was a month (at another point, she said 20 days). We don’t know which of them is telling the truth, if either. And it’s a little exhausting … especially since all of this happened before they met and before they married.

3 Kris’ mom joins the Tell All Mona says that she thinks that Kris “liked the idea of Jeymi,” which is very accurate. Then, Mona says that she did not approve of their relationship from the start, because she felt that Jeymi was looking for a sugar mama, not a girlfriend or a wife. Why? Because Mona saw firsthand some of the money that Kris was sending to Jeymi, as she handled some of the transfers (Kris did not have a PayPal at the time) on her daughter’s behalf. According to Mona, what Kris sent to Jeymi amounted to thousands of dollars — sent a few hundred at a time, from what she saw.

4 Jeymi disagrees She pulls up PayPal records, claiming that the amount totaled less than $2,000. One, please don’t ever hold up your private financial records to a camera, even if the editors will blur it out. Two, since Kris did not have a PayPal and Mona did not handle ever transaction, it seems unlikely that this is the overall total. Maybe it’s not much more than this, or maybe it’s several times this. But neither woman can prove anything, so we’re back to square one.

5 The Tell All reviews Kris and Jeymi’s long-distance fight about the extended stay in Alabama Kris becomes increasingly tearful as they watch, and she says that she just wishes that Jeymi would acknowledge that everything that she was doing was for her and for their marriage.

6 Debbie notes that this marriage seemed one-sided Sure, they both loved each other. But Debbie noted that they never seemed to see Jeymi working or talking about work.

7 Jeymi wants to clear the air She says that she is working again and has her whole life. And she notes that she only wanted Kris to pay for the apartment — not for other things that Kris may have gifted her on her own. With Kris too tearful to reply, her mom says that she thinks that this relationship wasn’t the dream that Kris had imagined. Mona adds that she wishes Jeymi nothing but the best. And then Jeymi has one snide remark for Kris, telling her that she worries about her mental health.

8 The big takeaway? Though Tim and Veronica are both happy that Kris and Jeymi ended their toxic relationship, they have different stances. He admits that he got “Jeniffer vibes,” referring to his ex-girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, from Jeymi. He noted that sometimes someone needs $500 and then more, and he guarantees that the PayPal history that Jeymi held up was not the whole story. Tim adds that “you do not keep a girl like that for two years” for the small sum that Jeymi claimed.

9 Circling back to Nicole and Mahmoud Mahmoud’s brother, Ahmed, joins the Tell All from Egypt. He notes that the two struggle in their marriage because they didn’t really know each other. They’re still learning about each other. He also adds that he doesn’t think that Mahmoud is “too hard” on Nicole, and emphasizes that he’s happy to help Nicole. Ahmed says that he’s “her brother first,” which is very sweet.

10 The Tell All recall Nicole and Mahmoud’s ugliest fight Nicole notes that she remembers that day and that fight very well, but says that they’ve made a lot of progress since then. She cites her outfit today as an example. (Mahmoud did throw a tantrum earlier in the Tell All, but it wasn’t directed at her, so that’s a positive?) Ahmed adds that either of them could have said “stop” and cooled off, though, for the record, Nicole tried to do exactly that. Mahmoud followed her. Anyway, Nicole now blames herself for “taking things personally.”

11 Daniele sees echoes of her own marriage here It’s not that she and Yohan have these same fights. But she knows that some men become open-minded when they learn about other cultures and ways of life. Others, meanwhile, “dig in their heels.” Obviously, Daniele has anxieties about Yohan’s personal growth as their marriage goes on. And she worries about Nicole and Mahmoud for similar reasons.

12 So, about that woman with whom Mahmoud was chatting … Both Mahmoud and Ahmed chuckle nervously as the topic comes up, leading Daniele to mutter “why do they think it’s funny?” Mahmoud explains that this woman contacted him to “sell some stuff” and “somehow” he asked her age. He acknowledges that this was inappropriate. Nicole lists other weird, personal questions that Mahmoud asked. It sure sounds like a flirtation. Like Daniele, Isabel finds Mahmoud’s “attitude disrespectful” given the topic at hand. But Nicole explains that she thinks that her husband is laughing because he feels embarrassed.

13 “You’re so scummy” After a weird transition (seriously, were editors just “skipping to the good part” or did they trim out some vital context?), Gabriel gets confrontational with Mahmoud. To be fair, Mahmoud just cursed him out repeatedly. And Gabriel quotes Isabel: “Mahmoud has everything that I would never want in a man.” Gabe fears that Mahmoud will never change, and it will be to Nicole’s detriment.

14 Ahmed defends his brother He notes that Gabe doesn’t really know Mahmoud any more than Mahmoud knows Gabe. Gabriel, in turn, asks how many times Mahmoud asked for a divorce. Though that’s more or less his advice to Nicole — to end her marriage and find someone compatible. (That is, for the record, a confrontational way of phrasing the exact right advice) Shaun asks if Nicole and Mahmoud have the same beliefs about how a Muslim woman should act, and Nicole confirms that they do not. And Mahmoud seems to just be hoping that Nicole will become as orthodox as he is.

15 Shaun asks Mahmoud if he’ll keep clothing-policing Nicole in the US He vows to “keep asking” Nicole, because he does not like the idea of other people seeing her arms and legs. When Jeymi asks Nicole why she doesn’t also want to dress conservatively since she is a Muslim convert, she notes that she is not orthodox in her beliefs. Nicole explains that she doesn’t see clothing as part of her religious or spiritual identity, and says that she will keep making her own choices. To his credit, Mahmoud does note that Nicole’s religion is between her and God, like anyone else’s. Then, Kris and Daniele observe that Mahmoud seems to be on better behavior around Ahmed … who won’t be with them in the US.

16 Moving on to Gabe and Isabel … and Monica Gabe’s sister didn’t show up at his wedding. She tells the cameras that Gabe told her that she was the reason that his past relationships had failed. This was apparently the source of their fight. Now, she’s at the Tell All and hoping that she can get Gabe to talk directly about what happened. Right now, Monica says, the two of them “send memes but we don’t talk.”

17 THEY HAVEN’T TALKED ABOUT IT Gabe admits that he doesn’t want to have this painful discussion with his sister, so he’s just avoided talking about it. That would be one thing if it were something smaller than his own sister not attending his wedding.

18 Gabe and Monica have different recollections of their fight Monica says that Gabe called her “the common denominator” in his past failed relationships. Meanwhile, he’s more focused upon why she didn’t attend the wedding. He notes that he would have gone to her wedding no matter what. Monica explains that she got her hair done for two hours, and spent the entire time crying uncontrollably. She felt that showing up like that would ruin the wedding — and she wished that she had been there.

19 As Monica tears up, Gabe crosses the Tell All stage to sit beside her They have such a real, authentic, raw conversation that we almost feel like intruders in this moment. More than we’ve ever felt on this show, and that includes a LOT. Gabe feels that Monica does not support his relationships. Then, Monica shares her recollection of the fight — noting that she felt that it was a reasonable time to end the party (since the wedding was the next day). Gabe felt that Monica was snubbing Isabel, who had only just arrived. That is when they got into the “common denominator” portion of the fight.

20 The cast struggles to understand Monica skipping the wedding It’s true that Gabe hurt her feelings, but they feel that this fight between siblings should never have led to this wedding day rift. It was, really, bad timing. And there was also a massive breakdown of communication.

21 Monica didn’t know that she was invited to be a bridesmaid Isabel didn’t communicate directly with Monica. And Gabe and Monica really did not talk as much as they should have. Obviously, tensions played a role. But Gabe also says that he wasn’t clear about the bridesmaid offer. (We have to remember that he was out of Colombia for all of the wedding planning) Monica is tearful and full of regrets. Jen suggests that Gabe and Isabel have a second wedding, which they might do one day if Isabel is in the US to meet his family. Maybe.

22 The Tell All takes a break (Remember, these things film for an extremely long day) Jen is backstage and she is processing a lot of hurtful comments from Rishi’s family. Well, really the same comment, over and over — that she is “too old” because 6 months to a year would be a more appropriate difference in their eyes. So she calls Rishi.

23 Tearful and passionate, she talks to Rishi about her hurt feelings She makes it clear that she will never put up with this kind of talk from his mom again. No matter how soft-spoken she was, or how kind her voice sounded, what she said was cruel. Also, Jen yells “NEVER” with huge reality star energy. That part was fun. Rishi tries to reassure her that he’s on her side, but Jen worries that Rishi isn’t willing to confront his parents. Obviously. He offers to “do anything” for Jen and reassures her that she is his “other half.” They vow to talk about this later.

24 “I’m not impressed with Rishi at all” Meanwhile, Jen’s castmates — Daniele, Debbie, Gabe, and Nicole — talk about that relationship. They don’t think that Jen and Rishi will marry or last, because Rishi is too much of a coward to stand up to his family. Yeah. A lot of fans feel the same way. When production calls them back onto the stage, Jen doesn’t join them immediately. Shaun asks Rishi to explain the conversation, and he calls it “too painful.”

25 Jen rejoins the Tell All, and Rishi is tearful Castmates note that Rishi is empathetic with Jen’s suffering. He does really care about Jen. “He can defy his mother in a tactful way,” Debbie speculates. “And I hope he does.” Jen then reassures him that it’s not his fault that his mom said that, while Rishi does feel guilty. Meanwhile, Jen is unsure of where the relationship is going, if his family already does not accept her. The obstacles seem insurmountable … but it’s possible. Maybe.

26 Backstage … As Gabe and Jen chat (we love their rapport), Jen admits that she’s not “letting opportunities pass” her by. Specifically? She reveals that she did give her phone number to Debbie’s son, Julian. Though Gabe is rooting for her and Rishi, he says that it’s “good that you’re testing the waters.”

27 Daniele and Yohan Both of them rank their marriage on a sliding scale — meaning that they’re happy some days, unhappy others. Daniele says that the root of their problems is communication. Yohan agrees — but says that there is another issue, which is trust. These problems manifest in numerous ways, from arguments about money to hurtful snubs. But Daniele admits that she’s “never really done.” They both say things that they don’t really mean in the moment, which cannot be good for the relationship. Tim and Veronica also observed their communication problems.

28 The Tell All replays their fight at Yohan’s birthday party Daniele says that it was hurtful, not only because it was cruel, but because Yohan humiliated her in front of his family. When Shaun asks Yohan why he didn’t thank her at the party (instead, he snubbed her, even when his father reminded him to thank her), he again brings up that she was friends with her ex and wanted to hang out with him. Daniele feels like that was a separate issue that they could have discussed any other day.

29 Debbie thinks that Daniele was in the wrong “I think that this was avoidable,” she says. “When you bring an ex fun-bunny guy into it, it’s insulting.” While it’s hard to wrap our heads around the idea that merely being friends with someone you used to sleep with is insulting to any grown adult, we absolutely loved Debbie’s “fun-bunny” line. The woman has a way with words. Perhaps Debbie is speaking from a generational point of view, but Yohan applauds her.

30 Not everyone sees things that way Jen says that she feels jealousy, but says “If I can’t trust the person, why am I in the relationship to begin with?” And when Tim Malcolm asks Daniele how she would respond if Yohan’s ex visited right before her birthday, Daniele replies that she would invite the woman to her birthday, to “meet this bitch” and ask her questions. That seems like a much healthier and more normal response. Though, given how volatile Daniele’s emotions can be, we have to wonder if it’s the truth. But Daniele notes that she has not met many people from his life — and would like to meet more, including exes. Daniele also notes that it would be a problem if her husband tried to tell her who could be her friend.

31 Taylen joins the Tell All He really does see Daniele as a mentor and a friend, and at times, barely as a friend — because they communicate less. Yohan admits that the feels uncomfortable with Taylen even being on the Tell All stage with Daniele. He also shares that there are photos of Taylen in the house … which is misleading. It’s not like she has a framed pic of the guy. Daniele has a photo collection of, you know, ever picture that she’s ever taken. Yohan found one of Taylen, and theorizes that this means that she’s still carrying a torch for him. This is so weird.

32 Yohan gets super pissed about footage of Daniele and Taylen chatting Why? Because when she described their relationship issues to her friend, he felt that she was “making fun of” him. Yohan keeps talking about how this will “cost” Daniele and how she will “regret” this and it sounds both deeply childish and super toxic.

33 Wait, what? Yohan then announces that he is only with Daniele “until the lease is up,” at which point they will go their separate ways. He says that he no longer feels love for her (which is an obvious lie; he’s just saying hurtful things because he’s immature). The cast tries to talk him out of this, while Daniele sits there silently.

34 Yohan isn’t fooling anyone Gabe sees through it and says that Yohan obviously still cares. Meanwhile, Veronica calls out Yohan’s use of threatening language. It’s toxic and emotionally abusive. “I don’t like that s–t at all,” she comments. Relatable.

35 Daniele says that she would be fine giving up control But she can’t — because, if she’s not doing something, it doesn’t happen. Daniele says that if she doesn’t pay the rent, Yohan won’t do it at all, so she pays it. We do seem to recall the electricity going out shortly after she arrived, because Yohan hadn’t paid the power bill. So … this is not a shock. What’s a surprise is why Daniele would want to stay with someone who demands to be lord of the household, respected in all things, yet cannot reliably take care of household responsibilities. Isabel chimes in, reminding Yohan that “no one forced” him to get married.

36 A bold faced lie? Yohan then claims that Daniele only pays these bills with money that he gives her — specifically that they split things 50/50. Daniele reacts with shock and embarrassment, because it’s not true. (We haven’t seen the financial records to confirm, but it is easy to guess which person might lie to save face and which person pays the utilities) Instead of asking for a divorce, Daniele just wants Yohan to go to couples counseling.

37 Of course not Many people would take steps that they would not otherwise consider in order to salvage a treasured relationship. Not Yohan. He says that he is not interested in couples counseling.