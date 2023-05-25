90 Day Fiance Needs These 13 Cast Members Back NOW!

Over the years, 90 Day Fiance has introduced viewers to an assortment of characters.



Countless people audition for the franchise, spilling all of their drama.



But not everyone has a dramatic story or larger-than-life personality that producers think is the right fit.



There are even some people who make it onto the show … but then disappear.



We can think of a baker’s dozen (or more, really) 90 Day alums who should really return to our screens ASAP.

1 John McManus Though he at times played an antagonist role in Patrick and Thais’ story, John endeared himself to viewers. He’s still the guy who flipped a steak onto the kitchen floor, who was downright belligerent at times. But fans aren’t saying that they necessarily want the guy for a roommate (or a brother-in-law). John is entertaining. There are still people who don’t even remember Jibri’s name and refer to him as “Spahkles.” Fans celebrated seeing John join the cast of Pillow Talk in the latter months of 2022, but there’s definitely a hunger for more. Could John be a candidate for 90 Day: The Single Life? What is this guy like in a relationship?

2 Larissa Lima This 90 Day Fiance legend has been off of the show for a few years now, and a lot of fans still have questions about her CamSoda firing. Since departing the franchise, Larissa has raked in a small fortune on OnlyFans, has moved multiple times (always to and from Vegas), tried dating in Colorado Springs, and continued to fascinate. Oh, and she’s gone up several cup sizes. And then several more, by the looks of things. She’s one of the most polarizing figures in the show’s history, Larissa doesn’t need the show’s modest payout, and she and 90 Day did not part ways on good terms. But the show doesn’t have to stay on her bad side. Remember what happens to any who is against the Queen? Imagine Larissa on 90 Day: The Single Life.

3 Kalani Faagata Now, we may be being a little goofy by including Kalani — as a lot of fans suspect that she will soon return to our screens anyway. But Kalani is so funny, and while so few things about her life are relatable (growing up an American of Samoan descent, growing up Mormon, losing her virginity on vacation in her late twenties, getting pregnant, immediately getting pregnant again, becoming a reality TV personality … need we go on?), she has a lot of common sense responses to things. Her response to Angela’s infamous “flashing” incident at the Tell All, asking Brandon Gibbs how he liked his first visit to a strip club, still makes us chuckle at random moments. But Kalani’s sensibility in other areas sometimes makes it so much more surprising to see her stick with Asuelu, even when he refuses to grow up. Now, maybe Asuelu has grown up, and we’ll see them soon on Happily Ever After? … or maybe Kalani could show up on 90 Day: The Single Life as a single mom who’s co-parenting with her ex. Either way, a Kalani comeback could be a lot of fun for viewers.

4 Brittany Banks Not a fan favorite by any stretch of the imagination. In many ways, watching Brittany’s time in Jordan and how the fandom responded to her experiences really helped a lot of people understand the worst impulses of viewers — and how 90 Day caters to them. With that in mind, we wouldn’t mind at all if Brittany decided to avoid this franchise forever. She’d be well within her rights. That said … she has such a larger-than-life personality. She’s entertaining, and her decisions are nothing short of catastrophic at times. She could be a lot of fun on 90 Day: The Single Life.

5 Debbie Aguero This 67-year-old artist did not find her happily ever after with 24-year-old Oussama, and viewers breathed a collective sigh of relief. But we’re glad that she did this season, because we all got to meet her. It’s one of the rare instances of 90 Day viewers setting aside the fandom’s glaring misogyny problem long enough to enjoy a woman’s eccentricities rather than hoping to see her punished for them. Debbie is folksy, stylish, and strong-willed. Her paintings are genuinely beautiful, her jewelry is impossible to miss, and her one-liners are superb. Look, we’re not saying that we want 90 Day to subject her dating life to more cameras on The Single Life or something. Instead, we’d really like to see her on Pillow Talk.

6 Rosemarie Vega Some fans refer to her as “Big Ed’s first victim,” and that is how many think of her. She definitely introduced us to Ed Brown’s type — struggling single moms younger than Ed’s daughter. We watched with horror as Ed lied to her repeatedly, berated her, and showed the world what a piece of work he was. Then, after she dumped him over yet another lie, he outed her to the world as bisexual during the Tell All. Rose was able to turn that barrel of lemons into a thriving lemonade business, by which we mean use her newfound fame to make more money for herself. We wouldn’t hate seeing her on 90 Day: The Single Life — so long as she never has to share a Tell All with Big Ed again. No one deserves that.

7 Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina Now that Brandon has had his first visit to a strip club (again, it’s just a joke; an ill-behaved grandmother screamed and bared her breasts at a Tell All without facing repercussions), he and Julia have just been going along with their married life. We did already see them on two seasons, and maybe that’s enough. But Julia was SO funny and memorable that she’d be a delight to see again. And while we wouldn’t say that we WANT to see Brandon’s “walking talking Just-No-Mother-In-Law post” of a mom again, Betty Gibbs definitely fulfills the antagonist role in their storylines with gusto. These two could definitely merit another season of Happily Ever After?

8 Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Okay, bear with us, because we know that a lot of people — even after some came around during the Tell All — absolutely hate Emily. You know the viral stories where someone is breastfeeding their baby, and some unhinged stranger makes a scene trying to shame them over it? Well, a certain vocal segment of the 90 Day Fiance fandom decided to audition for the Karen role in that story when they saw Emily, and they totally nailed the part. But between how some softened on Emily during the Tell All and how Emily and Kobe seemed very happy when they married, we’d love to catch up with them and see how they’re doing with their kids. Yes, kids, plural. A season of Happily Ever After? could be so cute … but if “fan” hate has soured them on reality TV, that’s more than fair.

9 Caleb Greenwood This guy abruptly disappeared from his season, and not because of anything that he did. His lady love — at the time, anyway — became embroiled in a racism scandal. We’re leery of old social media posts coming back to haunt people, but Alina Kasha’s were bad enough that removing her was the right call. (Mike Berk’s were also abhorrent, but production didn’t bother to remove him from that same season) Anyway, Caleb could be fun to see on The Single Life. Maybe he’s not as entertaining when he’s not lounging in bed with Alina, but a lot of viewers would enjoy seeing him again. Emphasis upon “seeing.”

10 Ella Johnson This country girl was straight-up not having a good time on her season, and there was a reason for that — Johnny never showed. Not during her season, not after. The man canceled and postponed at every turn. It’s not that he didn’t have good excuses, it’s that he and Ella were running out of reasons to keep trying to make it work. Ella spent a lot of her season crying, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’d love to see her again, and search for the Kurama of her dreams again. Maybe she’d have more luck dating someone in the US on The Single Life than she did dating a single dad halfway around the world?

11 Randi and Myra Jen Boecher’s friends Randi and Myra have NOT been fan-favorites during Season 4 of The Other Way, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t being fantastic friends to Jen. They’re asking the questions that she won’t and doing the snooping that she can’t because they care enough about her to make sure that she’s okay. We’re not saying that these two should have their own 90 Day seasons or whatever. But we do absolutely want to see them on Pillow Talk. Remember their bit where they have opinions about other couples at the Tell All? PLEASE I want to hear what Randi has to say about Big Ed. TLC, are you listening? PLEASE.

12 Caesar Mack We’re going to keep this one simple: is Caesar living out his Throuple Goal dreams with two Ukrainian women? Natalie Mordovtseva gave him hell for that (we’re not sure why, since it’s not like he’s dangling visas over their heads — they already had them — but who knows how Natalie’s mind works, and maybe she’s just prudish about polyamory), but many of us are curious to see how it all worked out. Or, you know, didn’t. Caesar has not always been lucky in his quest for love and we’d like an update!