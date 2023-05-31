How Rich is the Roloff Family? How Do They Make Their Money?

Little People, Big World has been on the air for nearly two decades. Children who grew up on those early seasons are now adults with children of their own.



The Roloff family has changed a great deal over the years. It would be weird if they hadn’t.



One thing that hasn’t changed is that this family is doing well financially.



They had money before Matt bought the farm (literally) where he and Amy raised their kids. Reality TV has not left them impoverished.



So, how are they all doing? And how do they make their real money?

1 Amy Roloff While online estimates can vary widely from someone’s financial reality, someone in the spotlight as long as Amy Roloff is going to have more publicly available information for more accurate estimates. And online estimates put her net worth at around $6 million. That doesn’t mean a vault full of six million dollar bills, of course, but the sum total of her assets.

2 Where does it come from? It’s unlikely that Amy’s time on the show accounts for all of her money. It’s likely that, in early seasons, she and Matt only made five or maybe something in the low six figures per year from Little People, Big World. Perhaps they began to make more in later seasons (that’s likely), but there have also been fewer episodes in recent seasons. Amy did make over $600k from selling her share of the farm (meaning that Matt got it at a steal, considering potential value). But Amy also has Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, and she wrote a book. These were ways for her to monetize her fame and life experiences and build her personal wealth.

3 Matt Roloff Estimates claim that Matt has a $6 million net worth, and while that’s likely not the exact figure, it sounds like a decent ballpark. The guy’s sitting on a lot of money in the farmland, and the mansion that he’s building for himself and Caryn Chandler is going to grow the financial value even further.

4 So where did it come from? Matt had the same TLC paychecks as Amy, and worked for Fortune 500 companies before giving it all up to become a pumpkin farmer. He also has books, including a children’s book. Matt has definitely poured a lot of money into his latest project, but can you really put a price on a comfortable dream home? (Well, yes, that’s what the contractor does)

5 And the next generation? We’re not going to speculate on the net worths of the grandkids — though we’re torn between finding jokes about tooth fairy money for their baby teeth ghoulish and adorable. But Matt and Amy have four adult children. While online estimates are likely not right on the money, they remain a good ballpark for kids who grew up on reality TV and are the scions of reasonably famous millionaires.

6 Jeremy Roloff Though online estimates place Jeremy’s net worth at only about $700,000, one imagines that it could be higher. The 4-acre farm that he and Audrey purchased is no Roloff Farms, but it has a land value of about $1.5 million. Even divided by half (Audrey is, in fact, a person too) you’d think that his net worth would have to be a bit higher.

7 Where does it come from We don’t claim to be able to fill in all of the blanks, but Audrey has spent years promoting products — some dubious, others not — on social media. Many fans associate her with the essential oils that she hawks. They also wrote a book on marriage advice, though their marriage was fairly young at the time (and, frankly, still is by many standards). They spent years on reality TV as adults. Oh, and they recently undertook a project to convert a cabin into a vacation rental.

8 Zach Roloff Once again, online estimates speculate that Zach has a net worth of about $700,000. That is … oddly similar to Jeremy’s net worth, even though the twins have gone down very different life paths. Zach and Tori’s home had a purchase value of just under $1 million, and they hadn’t even sold their former home before buying it.

9 Where does it come from? Some fans wonder if Zach has made money from playing or coaching soccer, but if he has, some argue that it’s likely that he didn’t rake in even as much as Tori did teaching kindergarten. Instead, it’s likely that a lot of their money came from Little People, Big World, and they remain part of the show — adding years of TLC paydays. Zach also worked on Roloff Farms for a long time, helping with those pricey tours. Finally, like Audrey, Tori works as an influencer on social media, which can mean raking in some sweet, easy money … even if you cringe while doing it.

10 Molly Roloff We didn’t forget about Molly, did you? Molly isn’t a reality TV star now — or even recently. She’s also not a social media influencer. She’s a senior accountant at Nordstrom when last we checked, and living a normal life. While online estimates put her net worth at around $700,000, we have to wonder if someone just figured that it was a safe bet that the siblings all have more or less equal assets. That might be a mistake on their part.

11 Jacob Roloff While Jeremy remained on reality TV for many years and Zach continues his TLC role to this day, Jacob was unhappy with his involuntary TV stardom for years. When he turned 18, he left the show and Roloff Farms behind — which likely means that he has never received one direct cent for Little People, Big World. Despite that, online estimates guesstimate his net worth in the ballpark of $700,000. Which, as we said with Molly, is likely a mistake.