When Taylor Swift goes to the Met Gala, she goes all out! She’s a queen of keeping on theme and for making a splash on the carpet!



Or is she? Truth be told, Taylor has been to six Met Galas over the years; she even co-chaired the 2016 event. Still, her outfits are not talked about with the same ferocity as Zendaya, Rihanna, and rival Kim Kardashian.



So, does she have the best Met Gala looks of all time? We invite you to be the judge of that as we revisit her outfits from all of her red carpet moments.



Too bad we won’t be adding a 2024 Met Gala look to the pile!

A Fearless First Look 1 ((Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)) Taylor Swift arrived at her first Met Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on May 5, 2008 wearing a slinky gown from Badgley Mischka. This is how of Swifties remember her best: long, tight blonde curls, a neutral lip – very country cutie chic!

Loving His Was Red 2 (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Taylor Swift returned to the Met Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” on May 3, 2010. She wore a more sophisticated, shoulder-baring dress from Ralph Lauren and leaned into everyone’s favorite era: the red lip!

The Closeup 3 (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) When Swifties think about copying Taylor’s makeup, they immediately go back to the 2010 Met Gala. Her signature red lip and dark eyes. You would think it would be all too bold for this outfit – but not so much.

You Look Like Clara Bow 4 (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Taylor Swift attended the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” themed Met Gala in 2011 wearing J. Mendel gown. Yes, yes, most people wore the designer, but that’s what makes the look so daring! It’s old Hollywood, it’s sheer – it’s Taylor going for sexy!

Cleopatra, C’mon Atcha! 5 (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Taylor Swift attended the 2013 Met Gala in another J. Mendel gown. The theme was “PUNK: Chaos To Couture,” so she went fo this edgy, black, dramatic cutout dress with a jeweled collar. Who’s afraid of little ole’ Taylor?! (You should be!)

A Marilyn Moment 6 (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Long before Kim K took the icon’s dress out of the vault, Taylor Swift attended the Met Gala in 2014 looking VERY much like classic Marilyn Monroe. The theme was “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” and this Oscar de la Renta dress turned heads.

Anything But Basic 7 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) While some might think this outfit was tame for the Met Gala, Taylor Swift’s choice was anything but. The Oscar de la Renta dress was soft and subtle, but it also demanded to be seen with a train that captured attention.

Are You Ready For It? 8 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) As co-chair for the 2016 Met Gala, Taylor fully committed herself to the technology-inspired “Manus x Machina” theme. Moreover, no one had to wait to see the outfit she pulled together; she was one of the first to walk the carpet.