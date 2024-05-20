The Hottest Pics of Adria Arjona Ever Assembled

Adria Arjona is so hot, Jason Momoa is taking notice! Yes, it sounds like the Aquaman star is finally ready to move on from his divorce.
The DC star went Instagram officialÂ with actress Adria Ajona on Monday, May 20. He even called her “mi amor.”
One cozy photo showed Jazon with his arms wrapped around Adria midsection as they enjoyed a dinner with friends in Japan.
Speaking of photos, if you want proof that this is a hot new couple, look no further than these incredible shots of the Hitman star!