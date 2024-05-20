The Hottest Pics of Adria Arjona Ever Assembled

Adria Arjona is so hot, Jason Momoa is taking notice! Yes, it sounds like the Aquaman star is finally ready to move on from his divorce.



The DC star went Instagram officialÂ with actress Adria Ajona on Monday, May 20. He even called her “mi amor.”



One cozy photo showed Jazon with his arms wrapped around Adria midsection as they enjoyed a dinner with friends in Japan.



Speaking of photos, if you want proof that this is a hot new couple, look no further than these incredible shots of the Hitman star!









Sheer Sexy 1 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ) Adria Arjona attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Showing Skin 2 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends Universal’s “Pacific Rim Uprising” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on March 21, 2018 in Hollywood, California. From the Back 3 (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Hit Man” & Glen Powell’s induction into the Texas Film Hall Of Fame at The Paramount Theatre on May 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. And from the Front 4 ((Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends Netflix’s Austin premiere of “Hit Man” at The Paramount Theatre on May 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. A Lingerie Look 5 (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix) Adria Arjona and Glen Powell attend Netflix’s Hit Man Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Classic Beauty 6 (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends the Global premiere of Amazon Original “Good Omens” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2019 in London, England. It’s Giving Bombshell 7 (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) Adria Arjona attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, BOTANICA, in Miami Beach, Florida. Backless Dress Wins 8 (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)) Adria Arjona attends Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Peek-a-Boo 9 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix ) Adria Arjona attends Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ special screening & reception at The London West Hollywood on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Baring It All 10 (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Flawless With Florals 11 (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images) Adria Arjona attends A Toast To Texas Film Honoring Glen Powell at Troublemaker Studios on May 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas.