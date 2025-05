Sofia Boutella is hot, full stop.



Whether you love her modeling moments, her dancing delights, or her kick-ass roles in projects like Rebel Moon or The Mummy, it is hard to take your eyes off her.



The Algerian actress, dancer and model has a look that can not be replicated and a sense of style that is breaking barriers left and right.



So let’s check out some of her hottest outfits and moments along her career, from the catwalk to the red carpet!

It’s Giving Madonna 1 (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for NETFLIX) Sofia Boutella attends the Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event 2023 at Fundação Bienal de São Paulo on June 17, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sheer Sparkles 2 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Sofia Boutella attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. A Lingerie Look 3 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) Sofia Boutella, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Serving Some Leg 4 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Sofia Boutella attends the Netflix Premiere of Zack Snyder’s REBEL MOON – Part One: A Child of Fire at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. I,Spy 5 (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Sofia Boutella attends the World premiere of “Argylle” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England. ( Princess Poof 6 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Sofia attends the screening of “Farenheit 451” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. Serving Looks 7 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Sofia Boutella attends Netflix’s Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 05, 2024 in New York City. Mix and Match 8 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Sofia Boutella attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California. Bare Backed 9 (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) Sofia Boutella attends the London premiere of “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on December 07, 2023 in London, England. Give Us A Twirl 10 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Sofia Boutella attends the Netflix Premiere of Zack Snyder’s REBEL MOON – Part One: A Child of Fire at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Blonde Bombshell 11 (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Sofia at the premiere of ‘Hotel Artemis’ at Regency Village Theatre on May 19, 2018 in Westwood, California. Witchy 12 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix) Sofia Boutella attends Netflix’s Rebel Moon Part Two: Songs Of The Rebellion Album Release Event at Knockdown Center on April 03, 2024 in Queens, New York. Rebel Moon Rising 13 (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Sofia Boutella attends Netflix’s Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)