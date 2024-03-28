Princess Kate Enjoys Easter Service With Kids, William, & Royal Family: Photos

After it was announced that Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, the palace informed the public that she would return to royal duties by Easter Sunday.



It is a Royal Family tradition to come together on the holy day to attend service. However, after months out of the public eye with little information shared, Princess Catherine informed the world she has cancer.



The reveal meant that Kate would not be joining the family at the Easter service in 2024 in order to continue recovering. Thankfully, we have these lovely photos from last years service to look through. In fact, this was the first service the whole family – Kate, William, and there 3 kids and King Charles – all attended together!

Mother and Daughter 1 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The Princess of Wales joins her little girl Princess Charlotte for a walk after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel. A Wave from the King 2 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III waves to wellwishers after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle. By this time next year, he would be battling an undisclosed kind of cancer. The Royal Family Attends Easter Service 3 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Catharine, Princess of Wales, looks after her three children – Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte – along with her husband and Prince William as they enter the chapel at Windsor Castle. King and Camilla 4 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort walk together to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. A Coordinated Effort 5 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) No was feeling blue last Easter, despite the family all wearing the same color. Prince William and Princess Kate wore matching outfits, along with their three, young children. A Royal Greeting 6 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Each of Prince William and Princess Kates’s children greeted the clergy after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle Learning the Ropes 7 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Little Prince Louis shakes hands with the clergy after his big brother, Prince George, did the same. Kate Middleton’s Winning Smile 8 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Clearly Easter is a joyous time for the Royal family. Just look at the glow on Catherine, Princess of Wales’ face after the service, as she greets the clergy with her daughter Princess Charlotte. Prince William, The Future King 9 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales take a moment to say thanks to the clergy outside the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Royal Family 10 (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort lead members of the royal family as they attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.