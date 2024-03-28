After it was announced that Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, the palace informed the public that she would return to royal duties by Easter Sunday.
It is a Royal Family tradition to come together on the holy day to attend service. However, after months out of the public eye with little information shared, Princess Catherine informed the world she has cancer.
The reveal meant that Kate would not be joining the family at the Easter service in 2024 in order to continue recovering. Thankfully, we have these lovely photos from last years service to look through. In fact, this was the first service the whole family – Kate, William, and there 3 kids and King Charles – all attended together!
Princess Kate Enjoys Easter Service With Kids, William, & Royal Family: Photos
