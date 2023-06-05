Performance Issues and Catfishing Dominate 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days Season 6 Premiere (Recap)

On Sunday, June 4, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiered!



With only one returning couple, the new season is bringing us a bouquet of new faces and new couples.



And, of course, new drama.



It was fun to “meet” these new personalities and learn their stories. And we’re looking forward to getting to know the others!



We haven’t even met Cleo yet, but I already want to hear her sit down and talk about a shared interest with one of last season’s cast members.



In the mean time, Gino and Jasmine have enough drama hold their own.

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi It’s clear that Amanda’s storyline is likely going to divide viewers, and production is really leaning into that. Our first glimpse of her is praying with her kids, Aleena and Jr. Amanda’s Christian worldview is very likely playing a role in her greater storyline, so this isn’t a random tidbit about her.

2 Amanda is a young widow She never expected to be a single mom or a widow at 31, but she is. Her husband’s cremated remains are in a wooden box with a photo of him on it. And this relic plays an everyday role in the lives of Amanda and her kids — including at bedtime.

3 Seriously Aleena and Jr. both give their father’s cremation urn a kiss goodnight. Amanda then tucks them in with “daddy’s blanket,” which contains a large-fonted Christian message on top of it.

4 Meet Amanda Right now, Amanda and her kids are not in Louisiana, but in Ohio to visit her sister. Amanda won’t be staying for much longer, however — because she’s looking forward to an international flight.

5 Her kids will stay with her aunt, Theresa Their father is literally in the picture, but he passed away less than one year ago. Though he was considerably older than Amanda, neither of them expected this — and she never imagined that she would have a future without him.

6 He had lung cancer Amanda described his doctor’s visits and a battery of tests, none of which could explain the discomfort and pain in his lungs. Then, finally, he received a diagnosis — Stage 4 lung cancer. It had metastasized to the rest of his body. Doctors said that, with chemo, his best bet would be living another three months. Amanda was with him when he passed away. He told her that he didn’t want her to live her life in mourning. She should find love again.

7 Months after her husband passed, Amanda met Razvan She described using social media (especially TikTok) as a sort of “escape” from her new reality. This is where she encountered Razvan. He was a hot guy who did a funny video and it made her laugh, so she sent him a paid “gift” — a digital rose via TikTok. He wrote back to her, and things really took off from there.

8 Razvan is a Romanian actor and model He’s funny, he’s hot, and she finds him charming. A lot of his work involves being on social media, cultivating a following. Sometimes, he does strip-teases for his followers. (If you are predicting jealousy issues, you’re spot-on!)

9 Amanda gets a spray-tan before her trip She is worried about looking like “a ghost” when she arrives in Romania, so she gets a spray-tan. Her sister, Amber, takes her. Unlike Amanda’s rose-tinted glasses, Amber has a different perspective on this whirlwind TikTok romance.

10 Amber has some wise observations She notes that Amanda has only been in this relationship for a short time, yet she has had multiple fights and breakups with Razvan. Why? Because the guy is a total flirt, and he gets even flirtier on social media when he thinks that Amanda might not be online. On the one hand, posing sexily is arguably part of his job. But being sneaky and suggesting that another woman shower in a video? That’s not his job. Amber adds that this is way too soon for Amanda to be looking for a future husband, that she needs to take time to find herself. She’s essentially been married for her entire adult life, and she seems to be rushing to fill this “void.”

11 Poor Amanda Tearfully, she says that it’s not just about her. She defends her desire for a “commitment,” which she believes will be better than the current situation. And she admits that she believes that her kids need this, too. Ultimately, she comes across as a young widow who has never spent any time as an adult without being “a wife,” and is now struggling as a grieving single mom. Amanda may have to figure this out for herself, even if it involves making mistakes along the way.

12 Amanda and Razvan video chat He very sweetly tells her that his day is better now that they are speaking. To the camera, Amanda talks a bit about how she likes his interactions with her kids — he will dress up or “play” with them over video. But she will need for him to be a father to Aleena and Jr. if this is going to work out. And she really thinks that this is going to work out.

13 There’s one little hiccup Amanda is a jealous person, even if she at times claims otherwise. We have seen on past seasons that some people really cannot handle their partner’s career if it involves being sexy and desirable. In Razvan’s case, sometimes his gigs as a model and actor focus more upon the lines of his abs than his line-delivery.

14 Amanda does not always like what she sees of Rasvan’s work She cites a recent trailer for a “movie” that seems to show a lot of heated bedroom action on his part, with things like kissing and temperature play. Clearly, she feels unsure if she can have a partner whose job involves being the object of other people’s desires.

15 This will be her first time away from the kids since their dad died Amanda gives them little gifts and promises to video chat with them every day. She will be in Romania for three weeks. Her hope is to determine whether Razvan is the man whom he seems (to her) to be.

16 “Dada” accompanies them to the airport Amber hopes that Amanda will see that there’s a difference between trying to fill a void in her life and “the real thing.” Meanwhile, her kids seem to have a little more of an idea of what’s going on with Amanda and her “friend” than Amanda seems to realize.

17 “Are you going to sleep in Razvan’s bed?” Kids truly do say the darnedest things, and Jr. is no exception. Amanda suggests that she will likely sleep on the couch — though previews cast a little doubt on that. Amber wonders where that question came from, but kids have a lot more perception — and less of a filter — than many people expect.

18 And she’s off! After a heartfelt goodbye to Aleena and Jr., Amanda leaves them with Aunt Theresa and makes her way through the airport. A lot is riding on this trip, but she’s hoping that Razvan is her future.

19 David and Sheila 90 Day Fiance has missed the mark in terms of certain areas of representation in the past. But, this season, the cast includes 42-year-old David. Originally from Tennessee, this Nebraska resident is fully deaf — and has been from birth. He communicates using electronics and ASL (American Sign Language).

20 He’s a kid at heart David shares how much he enjoys retro arcades. He cannot hear the games, but he can feel them. Signing to the camera, he shares that they help him to wax nostalgic about childhood.

21 David works two jobs He works in a grocery store, stocking shelves. And David also cleans a casino. The latter, he says, gives him a great view of people enjoying themselves … until they lose money. In his mind, it’s all part of his “simple life” in Omaha.

22 No one else in David’s family is deaf He reveals that his parents sent him to an all-deaf boarding school. There, he made friends who felt like family. This is also where he began to learn ASL. (We’re unclear on the timeline, or why he and his family did not learn sign language at home) However, after being in a world where he had such an easy time communicating, returning to the hearing world was a challenge.

23 David does not like feeling alone He wants a relationship. And this is not a new desire for him.

24 David was previously in a very serious relationship Obviously, he’s not in one anymore. And it did not end well for him.

25 She cheated David felt heartbroken. The cheating was a real blow to his happiness and to his self-esteem.

26 But then, he met Sheila David and Sheila were both in the same Facebook group — one for deaf and hard-of-hearing singles. Sheila is from the Philippines, and she was not born deaf like David. Instead, she began to have hearing problems developmentally.

27 Sheila is 31 years old She has a 12-year-old son. She and David hit it off, and now they are in a relationship. But they have never met. They plan to change that soon, with David making a trip to Cebu.

28 The two of them mostly communicate via text Sheila is learning ASL and her English is passable. 90 Day fans are familiar with couples who communicate almost entirely via text but have a language barrier. It will be interesting to see how these two fare. Sometimes, meeting in person becomes their undoing as they find that they can only really speak through their phones.

29 It’s been more than two years David is excited to meet her in person. But he is also anxious — and some of those closest to him are wary of Sheila and of her intentions.

30 David stops by a local bar The bartender knows him, and he can order without having to jump through hoops to teach a new person how to communicate. The two chat using their phones — David typing and using text-to-speech, and his friend speaking to create a speech-to-text message for him.

31 David has big plans for this trip After over two years long-distance, he wants to meet Sheila in person. If all goes well, he plans to propose. But he tells his buddy that some of his family and other friends are warning him about this — because of money.

32 Yes, he’s sent her some money Only in the past year or so, Sheila has asked David for money. The total is only a few thousand, and he feels like he wouldn’t say “no” because she’s his girlfriend. But it’s not a small sum for a guy working two jobs.

33 He swears that it’s not as shady as it sounds David explains that Sheila lost her job when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many people did. He also shares that Sheila’s house was destroyed by a fire and then hit with a typhoon. In fact, we will see her house this season, and it’s worse than it sounds.

34 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda What’s a circus without clowns? Gino and Jasmine made their debut on Season 5, and they’re back. They filmed about a year after his previous trip to Panama, and it doesn’t sound like much has changed. Not below the surface, anyway. And no, Gino isn’t actually looking into getting a wig for himself.

35 Gino is 53 and from Michigan He is no longer unemployed! Gino is working a new job as an automotive engineer, which gives him more money to spend on Jasmine.

36 But not TOO much Gino often expresses shock over the expense of things that don’t factor into his own life. So when he learns that one set of hair extensions would cost over $300, he suggests to Jasmine that he could get her one “sample” box first, then maybe another four if she likes it.

37 Nope Jasmine is happy to tell Gino exactly what to get her. After his big gift to her during their last on-screen visits (he has gone to see her since then), which was an electric toothbrush, communication is a great idea. We just wish that it were healthy communication.

38 Gino is packing for Panama He clarifies that he immediately filed for a K-1 visa for Jasmine upon returning to the US. But it has been about 12 months, and there’s been no real progress on that. (Jasmine worries that he has done something wrong, since he avoided an attorney to save money). Gino fears that this time apart is hurting their relationship, so he’s eager to see her again.

39 Also!! Gino has a new wardrobe Jasmine famously hated his old clothes, and now he has new hats and some truly phenomenal shirts. If I can find them I will get them for myself. He is also switching to khaki shorts over his previous, athletic shorts. No one has to change their clothing for a partner, but we will acknowledge that Gino has given himself a massive upgrade. Great shirts.

40 Meanwhile, in Panama We first see Jasmine while she is undergoing a pelvic exam. She’s not at a regular gynecological appointment — instead, she is hoping to undergo some sort of vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

41 Same old Jasmine Even though her look is so different that some people did not recognize her (really!) until she spoke, Jasmine has not changed. She just has some fairly unsubtle new cosmetic features. Apparently, she’s doing this all for Gino.

42 Jasmine wants to be “a virgin again” Virginity is a social construct with varying definitions. What Jasmine is clearly requesting is some sort of rejuvenation procedure to tighten her vagina. The vaginal canal is an elastic organ, and the usual “solution” to a perceived lack of tightness is muscle tone. But there are sometimes surgical options.

43 But why? According to Jasmine, Gino does not ejaculate during sex with her. Instead, he goes to the bathroom to finish himself off, and this is the only way that he has an orgasm. We did not want or need to know this, but apparently it is the source of her quest for surgical augmentation.

44 Jasmine is taking this very personally In her mind, if Gino isn’t as lustful towards her and isn’t nutting during sex, it means that he is no longer attracted to her. She also says that this sexual difficulty is the source of their incessant fighting.

45 And Jasmine has tried everything Unfortunately for this doctor, Jasmine elects to go into detail about fellating Gino and other things that she has used to try to get him off during their in-person visits.

46 Even some direct prostate stimulation Some people orgasm very easily from manual prostate stimulation, which Jasmine hoped to try with him. Others do not. Human bodies are different. And while Gino’s age could be a factor (or maybe he’s just no longer taking those blue pills that he packed on his first trip), Jasmine complains about his “dead” penis in the face of her libido.

47 Gino is excited to see Jasmine again It looks like he has put more thought into home decor since they last spoke. However, Jasmine one had a crying and screaming meltdown over the color of his walls, without having been there. So we’re sure that she’ll want to make changes if and when she receives her K-1 visa.

48 He shows off his new shorts While this is a little goofy, Jasmine’s reaction is even goofier.

49 “Show me your nipples” Yes, I have saved this image and will be sending it to friends to make them laugh.

50 With no updates on the K-1 visa, Jasmine is under a lot of stress She will have to leave this short-term apartment and find a new one. Moving is extremely stressful, and she’s tired of doing it. Each time, she thinks that this place will be the last place that she stays in Panama before moving to the US. But no such luck thus far.

51 Jasmine has her eye on a nice, exclusive new place It costs $3,000 — as Gino says, “a month?” — and is a two-bedroom apartment. She says that she needs this apartment, because her sister is living with her. And she feels that she deserves this little treat while waiting so patiently for the visa.

52 Jasmine also wants privacy when Gino visits According to her, they fight so often because of their sexual struggles. Gino says that it’s he opposite — that their sexual struggles are a direct result of their fights.

53 Jasmine gets her way Gino has agreed to one month of the “luxury rental.” But there’s something about it that he doesn’t know.

54 Jasmine’s friend, Dane, lives there Dane is a handsome, friendly guy. It sounds like he may have a New Zealand accent, but don’t quote me on that. South Africa and Australia are also candidates. Anyway, in addition to being Jasmine’s friend, he’s also the last person whom she dated before dating Gino. And now they’re neighbors in the same building. No big deal for anyone except the “women can’t be friends with their exes!!!!” crowd who go feral every season when this comes up. But … Jasmine hasn’t told Gino about any of this. Which is dishonest. THAT is arguably a big deal.

55 Gino has nothing to worry about from Dane Sure, he’s handsome and he’s not awkward. But according to Jasmine, he’s too “delicate.” The translation seems to be that he’s not a lunatic and doesn’t respond well to her hysterics. Gino, on the other hand, is exactly what she wants? Sure, why not?

56 Jasmine does tattle on Gino The revenge porn incident from Season 5, where Gino sent her nudes to his ex, who leaked them, still haunts her. She cannot get a new job as a teacher, Jasmine laments, because she’s been blacklisted over it. Dane responds with shock. Why is she still with Gino again?

57 Riley and Violet 48-year-old Riley lives in Pennsylvania. He is a military veteran, and he currently works for the United States government in a crisis management capacity. His work involves spending a lot of time imagining everything that might go wrong. Like many of us, he also spends time doing this for free, in his personal life.

58 But first, Riley’s interests He is a huge jazz fan, and likes to listen to his extensive record collection on a record player. Riley had a much larger collection until a house fire destroyed his albums a couple of decades ago. He is still rebuilding the collection. Riley also enjoys cigars.

59 Riley has known betrayal He was previously in a relationship with a woman who cheated. And this was a dramatic discovery. He went to her home for a visit, only to find another man waiting in her closet. This was no stranger — they only knew each other because of Riley.

60 Then, Riley tried again As things were getting serious, this woman left for a visit to another city … and never came back. They spoke on the phone eventually, so it was not “true” ghosting, but her explanations did not make sense. Riley has felt alone for a long time.

61 Then, he met Violet Riley downloaded a Vietnamese dating app. That sounds oddly specific, and it is. Apparently, his reasoning was that, since he was unable to sleep at night, someone in Vietnam would be awake for the day and able to respond. Violet is clearly able to respond.

62 Riley and Violet have very cute interactions Admittedly, there seem to be moments where they don’t fully understand each other. In fact, it sometimes sounds like Riley is sort of hearing what he wants to hear from Violet. But, overall, they have very cute dialogue and a lot of affection.

63 How do they show it? You know how some couples have inside jokes? Riley and Violet are no exceptions. They flip each other off. Violet, who lives in Ho Chi Minh City, told him that many women in Vietnam say the opposite of what they mean. The joke emerged out of that.

64 Juneteenth Giving us a timeline (Riley filmed this one year ago), Riley goes to visit his friends, Shawn and Tiffanie, for a Juneteenth celebration. Shawn has been his friend for three decades. And Tiffanie is quick to joke that the Ancestors do not approve of Riley’s relationship with Violet.

65 He does admit to one red flag When he and Violet first began talking, he asked her very directly about her marital status. At the time, she told him that she was divorced. Months later, she revealed that her divorce had only then been finalized. Many people would not consider that to be a lie — that filing for divorce and becoming exes qualified as “divorced.” But Riley is very anxious about dishonesty, given his history.

66 His friends worry about him They don’t know if he’s ready to be a stepfather, for one thing. Violet has a 20-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old daughter. He “would love the opportunity to spoil them rotten.” That’s great, but they worry that he’s bringing a ring to Vietnam. They don’t want to see their friend get hurt.

67 Tyray and Carmella California resident Tyray is 33 years old and instantly lovable. A little goofy, but that’s part of his charm.

68 We see him playing a ukulele in a park Keeping his distance from passing joggers, he enjoys the shade and improvises a quiet song while playing. He says that he picked up the instrument because everyone who plays it seems to be very happy. His loneliness is, at times, palpable.

69 Tyray lives with his mom His mother had a brain tumor a few years ago. Surgeons removed it, but she suffered a stroke afterwards. This was a major complication, because she is having to rebuild her strength and relearn certain motor skills. Tyray ended up having to quit his job to take care of her full time. He has two brothers and two sisters, but he is there for his mom the most — she tells the cameras.

70 Tyray is lonely, not single He tells the camera about Carmella, his girlfriend from Barbados. She is gorgeous — and he especially likes her booty, he reveals. They have been talking for years.

71 Almost all of their talk is on Snapchat Tyray has enjoyed some very steamy chats with her as she sends him alluring photos. He is clearly head over heels for her. And eager to meet her.

72 In fact, they have never video chatted Tyray reveals that he brought up the idea of a video call with her once, but she did not seem interested. He really wants to meet her and show off his cooking skills. So the video chat thing was not a dealbreaker.

73 A twist! Instead of holding us in suspense for weeks and weeks as we wonder why we haven’t heard from Carmella, this season is taking a different approach. They’re telling us in the first episode.

74 And they also tell Tyray Producers ask if they can chat with him, one-on-one, to convey some serious information. They actually preface it by letting him know that he can stop filming if he wants. And that, also, they can scrap the previous footage if he doesn’t want them to use it. That is pretty stunning, and contrasts pretty heavily with some prior seasons where a few castmembers described feeling pressured to continue filming no matter what.

75 Well, Carmella isn’t real The photos that Tyray has received for the past couple of years are not of the person with whom he has been chatting for these years. He has been talking to someone else. And that someone — who has been catfishing him for all of this time — is apparently a man.