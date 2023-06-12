Gino and Jasmine Have a Horny Reunion on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 2 continued where the premiere left off.



One couple reunited, for better or for worse.



Another couple met in person for the first time.



Viewers got to meet a couple of overseas love interests.



And one pot-stirring parent managed to steal every scene.



1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Still in the US, Gino attends a family gathering. His uncle Marco and cousins have prepared homemade pasts and they sit down for a meal. His family praises his glow-up, as Gino is now making conscious choices that balance comfort and looks. These shirts are phenomenal; I was getting serious shirt envy just from watching. Gino affirms that he’s still wearing sandals (as he should), but his family implores him to at least not wear socks with them. Sound advice.

2 Money questions Gino’s cousins have questions about some financial things. First of all, Jasmine is very active on social media, so they’ve noticed that she has a new apartment. Gino, who is apparently footing the entire bill for the $3,000-per-month apartment, tells them that he “helps out” sometimes. Clearly, he is anxious about admitting the truth. They also talk about prenups and whether he will get her to sign one. He wants to, but everyone — possibly including Gino himself — expects him to back down. Why? Because Jasmine has rejected the idea before, and might “explode” if he brings it up. Great relationship! Super healthy.

3 Meanwhile, in Panama Jasmine meets up with two of her friends, Yira and Juana, ahead of her reunion with Gino. They hope that, this time, things will be less volatile.

4 Jasmine thinks that the problem is the “lack of sex” According to her, she and Gino will do much better when they get their sex lives in order. As we know, Gino believes that their sexual issues stem from their fighting — not the other way around.

5 “Could that be why I’m always bitter?” We have to point out that, to our knowledge, some of Jasmine’s outbursts and meltdowns came when she and Gino’s sex life was great. So it’s unclear why she believes that this is to blame.

6 Yira and Juana have concerns As we can see during dinner, one of them is 100% Team Jasmine. The other is Team Jasmine … but her face shows concerns, to the point where we wonder if she might feel some sympathy for Gino. Though it’s hard to sympathize for the guy after he sent Jasmine’s nudes to his ex, we wouldn’t wish a toxic relationship on anyone.

7 Gino and Jasmine have an age gap There is a concern that his being 18 years older is going to be a problem that will get worse over time. As her friend predicts, Jasmine “is going to get hornier” over time. Gino doesn’t seem to be on the same track.

8 A gift Even though they are seated at a restaurant, Jasmine is happy to not only receive but unwrap her gift. She pulls out these turquoise butt plugs and marvels at the color. (We don’t normally think of green as a great sex toy color, but this is a decent silicone color). The gift also seems to include lube, which is great. Silicone-based lube can dissolve silicone toys (just as you should never use water-based lube in a shower or jacuzzi), so it’s good to know what you’re going to use with your new toy.

9 Jasmine has big plans for Gino She wants to have anal sex with Gino, which apparently they have not done before — even in multiple visits. It’s clear that this is not just a passing interest — she hopes to spice things up.

10 And the plugs are part of that The anal muscle is tighter and generally less elastic than the vaginal canal. Combined with a lack of natural lubrication, and anal sex can require a bit more prep. Plugs aren’t the only way to do it, but they can be a way of both doing prep work ahead of getting with your partner (or partners). Plus, the knowledge that you’ve prepared yourself in this way can be thrilling. While it’s inadvisable to keep a plug in for more than a couple of hours, some couples even go to dinner with a plugged partner. If Jasmine and Gino do this, we have no doubt that we’ll hear about it.

11 Jasmine has other things on her mind She notes that she does not get along well with Gino’s family. This is an issue, and as she looks forward to coming to the US with Gino, it weighs heavily upon her. Because this is about more than just the Tell All from Season 5.

12 Jasmine received a somewhat hostile comment “Hi Jasmine, how much do you love my cousin Gino for real?” one of Gino’s cousins asked her on social media. That was fully public and clearly showed what the family thinks of her.

13 “Green Card, my ass” Jasmine knows that Gino’s family thinks that she’s just using Gino for money and for US citizenship. She even believes that they are racist for this belief. You know what? Xenophobic racism is a very real thing, and even people who are awful people and scammers can be targets of it. But is that why Gino’s family thinks this about Jasmine? Because it could also be her behavior.

14 “I want to suggest to him that he writes a will” Jasmine also tells her friends that she wants Gino to write a will and leave everything to her. Why? In case he dies before they marry. Jasmine isn’t wishing for him to die … just emphasizing that she wants to keep everything that he owns, even if they never marry, if Gino dies in the next, like, year. Jasmine is worried about feeling isolated (she won’t have friends or family nearby)

15 Uncle Marco drives Gino to the airport He cautions Gino, urging him to stand up for himself. To the camera, Marco admits that Gino seems to lose his will the moment that he sees Jasmine. We have all witnessed that, though it’s more complex than just Gino getting “dickmatized” at the sight of his fiancee.

16 At the airport Gino reveals that he is keeping his passport in something of an internal fanny pack. No one can steal from it because it’s inside his pants, directly atop one of the most sensitive places on his body. We’re not saying that it’s a bad idea. What we ARE saying is that accessing it looks like he’s about to commit a crime, and perhaps he should only whip things out of the front of his pants — even legal documentation — in the bathroom.

17 Gino heads to Panama City, Panama! At their airport, Jasmine awaits him. “All I want is to hug him, kiss him, smell him. Grab his ass a little bit.”

18 Reunited! After five months (since their last visit), Gino arrives. He and Jasmine embrace, and she exclaims that he looks so stylish. He really does! The hat remains awkward but it’s more sleek than his baseball caps. And his shirts are next-level excellent.

19 They kiss, of course Jasmine had clearly just redone her makeup (and deodorant) before meeting him at the airport. The results speak for themselves.

20 Hilarious Gino ends up with some vibrantly pink lips, while Jasmine’s makeup looks smeared around her mouth. (She asks if she messed up her makeup, and he reassures her that she did not, which … is a great reminder to look into your phone camera instead of asking someone)

21 Jasmine is SO horny She says that if they weren’t in a public place, her lipstick wouldn’t just be on his face, but on her “favorite piece of meat” on Gino.

22 “You’re my dessert” She has Gino walk ahead of her as they leave the airport so that she can look at his butt. That’s a very warm reception. We’ll see how long it lasts as the season goes on.

23 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi Just eight months after her husband’s tragic passing, Amanda heads to Romania to meet Razvan in person. Their four-month relationship began on TikTok, of all places, but things have turned serious.

24 Time to meet Razvan! Ahead of Amanda’s arrival, Razvan speaks to the camera to introduce himself. He is 26 years old, he lives in Romania, and Amanda is about to visit him for three weeks. This will be their first time meeting in person.

25 Razvan has a sizable social media following We see him teasing followers in a TikTok live, which apparently accounts for a lot of his time and income. At their insistence, he keeps unbuttoning his shirt.

26 Razvan has big dreams He is a model and actor as well as a social media influencer. His goal is to appear in many films. However, it’s hard to make a living as an actor — so he turns to social media. He turns his hotness into followers and then turns his followers into money.

27 Social media isn’t just entertainment Razvan explains that followers can and do send him gifts, which can be converted into real money. His best month, he shares, he raked in $2,000 in this way.

28 But Razvan’s favorite thing about social media is that he met Amanda Razvan says that he has never dated an American before. He has also never had a long-distance relationship before. But he seems to be head-over-heels for Amanda and eager for her visit. They will meet for the first time.

29 Razvan meets up with his friend, Tiana He explains that they have worked together and trained together. Nothing romantic has ever blossomed between them. But she has agreed to sit down with him and chat about his upcoming visit with young American widow, Amanda.

30 Razvan emphasizes how different things are He gushes about how Amanda makes him feel. Apparently, they have an emotional connection that Razvan has lacked with others. When Tiana asks about his plans, he says that he hopes to either have Amanda move in with him or for him to move to the US. It will depend upon how this three-week visit goes.

31 “But wait, would you be prepared to marry again?” Razvan, it turns out, has an ex-wife. He married her after just one month, and divorced her after six. That was two years ago. A major issue for them was jealousy. Razvan’s job as an actor, model, and influencer means that he not only displays his hunky body but shows affection outside of his relationship. History could repeat itself with Amanda if she “doesn’t understand” his work as an actor.

32 Razvan reveals that Amanda is a single mom He does say that he doesn’t want to rush things. And Tiana clearly feels relieved to hear that he’s not doing a speedrun to enter (and potentially exit) the lives of these little kids. Of course, Razvan has caught feelings in only four months. He says that his goal, if all goes well to Amanda, is to be more of a very good friend to Aleena and Jr. rather than a “daddy.”

33 Razvan shows us his morning routine We get the feeling that this is not his first time showering on camera. (In fact, we’ve seen past clips of him doing so) He tells producers that he is almost too nervous to put it into words, but he’s excited to see Amanda in person, at last.

34 They meet These two are both so nervous but very visibly trying to play it cool. They embrace, and you can really see how much they were looking forward to meeting in the flesh. Um, in person. The “flesh” side of things is … something that they’re still working on.

35 And their first kiss Amanda must have bestowed a dozen smooches or more upon Razvan during their first embrace. But this was the very first one.

36 But there are still SOME boundaries Outside of the airport, Razvan tries to take their kissing to another level. Amanda balks at it. And, seemingly forgetting that her mic is still connected, tells him to not stick his tongue into her mouth. She admits to the camera later that she may take a while to warm up to getting physical with Razvan. Apparently, she has only ever been with one guy.

37 Razvan’s home! We don’t mean to be cruel when we describe his house as “influencer hell,” but that is the vibe. It’s a nice, upscale, clean place where every inch of the residence has to be a photography studio. Why? Because Razvan goes live to his fans (and makes his living that way) from his home, not just at his desk. Seeing the place in person feels a bit surreal for Amanda. She is also feeling tense and borderline cranky after the long journey and emotional weirdness of it all.

38 Razvan scattered rose petals on the bed The petal colors may be muted tones, but it’s a lovely and romantic gesture. But it feels like it’s a little much for Amanda to deal with right now. It’s not insignificant that she has only ever, in her life, been with one man.

39 “Why do you have tissues beside your bed” Amanda’s silly question leads to Razvan scrambling for a camera-appropriate answer. We hadn’t really thought of Amanda, a 31-year-old mom, having a lot of sexual naivete. But seemingly that’s the case. Razvan does mention that tissues can help with cleanup after sex, though Amanda seems to find this confusing. Which … is interesting. Sex is often messy. As for the actual reason for the tissue placement (which is such a weird thing to comment on?), we hope that Amanda figures it out before her kids get older. Just replace the tissue boxes and don’t ask weird questions.

40 Speaking of Amanda’s kids … She receives a call from Aleena, so she chats with her daughter. Then she talks to Jr., who remains fixated upon the idea that his mom is going to sleep in Razvan’s bed. She tells him that she is sleeping on the couch, while Razvan will sleep in his own bed. Of course, she is lying.

41 Hmmm … After her shower, Amanda sort of negs Razvan about how many products he has on his (tiny) sink counter. It is a lot (especially for a guy with no hair; not being mean just stating facts), but she does seem to be a little cranky. We suspect that it’s less about him not thinking to clear space for her stuff and more about an emotion similar to culture shock. She’s just not at her own home, and that can be hard to process sometimes. Especially when there are other mixed emotions involved.

42 Razvan resolves to be patient with her He tells her that “tomorrow is a new day” and they decide to get some sleep. Amanda insists to the camera that she will not be having sex with Razvan tonight. She does, however, give him more smooches before the lights go out.

43 David and Sheila It’s time for David’s flight to the Philippines. He hasn’t flown in about 18 years, so he is understandably anxious. His good friend Carlos picks him up and drives him to the airport.

44 In the car, they sign David is anxious, but he is eager to meet Sheila in person. He hopes that things will work out, but he knows that many of those closest to him have their doubts.

45 Carlos offers his unwavering support He also reminds David that he’s just a text or video call away if things go sideways. That is very sweet, but clearly, David is trying to avoid focusing on negative outcomes right now. He gets kind of snippy with Carlos, albeit very briefly. And in ASL.

46 Carlos is there to support his friend, but … He doesn’t know Sheila. And he clearly has concerns about David’s emotional investment in this relationship.

47 Flying is not easy David walks viewers through exactly what it’s like to go to an airport while deaf. He needs someone from the airline to update him on any changes, because he will never hear an announcement. Our world really is built for people with full hearing and full eyesight and mobility, and missing just one can make life needlessly difficult.

48 A lot is riding on this trip David loves Sheila. He would feel heartbroken if this romance blows up in his face.

49 Viewers haven’t “met” Sheila yet Fortunately, this episode changed that. Before David touches down in the Philippines, we get to see Sheila in her home in Cebu. 90 Day’s montages of the local area are notorious because they paint a biased picture. That said, Sheila’s life does seem to be difficult these days.

50 Sheila is 31 years old She is charming, has a great sense of humor, and clearly enamored with David

51 Sheila is also a single mom Jhonreil is 12 years old. We first see him playing games in the street. Like several parts of Sheila’s lifestyle, it would not look out of place 100 years ago. However, her circumstances were not always like this.

52 Sheila’s house is without plumbing So she must fill buckets with water from a spigot and carry the water home. She and Jhonreil live with her parents, and their home is in a state of disrepair. That is an understatement, actually.

53 “Dilapidated” is the word A previous season of this franchise showed a future husband “prank” his lady love with a fake house that was dilapidated. This house is where Sheila actually lives, and it’s considerably worse for wear. There was a fire that ravaged the home, and then a typhoon struck. The damage has left them without plumbing or a roof. And though Sheila is quick to tell her parents that she’s not going to ask David to pay to fix the house, even if he can. She says that they should be grateful that he has already helped so much after she lost her job when the pandemic began.

54 Speaking of David Sheila admits that they went from casually speaking to talking every day pretty quickly. She found him handsome and charming.

55 Sheila is hard of hearing Some have questioned her plans to marry a deaf man, but Sheila resents these worries and ignores them. Not only does she love David, but she wears a hearing aid due to a childhood injury — and her hearing will get worse with time. Being with David makes her feel secure in her disability.

56 “I’m just excited and feel so in love!” While out shopping with friends, Sheila aims to buy something alluring to wear when she and David meet in person. She also gushes to her friends, Salem and Mars, about how much she loves him.

57 They have the coolest names, ever Salem and Mars share that they “met” David in that they saw him via video chat, but where Sheila only knows a little ASL, they don’t know any at all. So they cannot speak to him in any meaningful way. That will be a hurdle for him and Sheila … but more so for him and anyone else in the Philippines.

58 “Did you already see David naked?” Salem wonders if any surprises are in store for Sheila ahead of her boyfriend’s first in-person visit. There are, as we know, many layers to getting to know a person.

59 “Yes, it’s yummy” She doesn’t mind praising how “red” David’s penis is. For reference, while genital coloration can vary widely within races and ethnic groups, colors like pink and red are more prominent among white penises. If you’ve seen how TikTok youths sexually harass men in comments, you may have heard some Asian men tell them how wrong their “I know it’s pink” comments really are.

60 Sheila has seen it Apparently, their video chats can get pretty steamy. She says that David is often, ahem, eager to share.

61 “It’s okay because I am horny too” That is a great foundation for a successful, happy relationship. Not the only thing that you need, of course. But one horny partner and one partner with zero interest? That could spell trouble. We really like what we’ve seen of Sheila so far, and we’re excited to see David’s arrival!

62 Riley and Violet Though viewers have yet to “meet” Violet, Riley is gearing up to fly out to Vietnam and meet her for the first time. Before that, he visits his dad. Calson, his father, has struggled with his health since getting COVID. Riley visits him every Friday, Calson happily tells the cameras. And so he makes him his favorite dish — curry goat. It looks so good that we wish that we could stop by for a bite. And perhaps for some gossip.

63 DRAMA Calson reveals that Violet has sent him about 150 text messages … and some of them are pretty negative. Now that Riley is headed out to see her, he decides to more or less blindside his son with the info. Hey, it’s better than not telling him, right?

64 Violet seemingly badmouthed Riley to his dad Riley explains that this was during a time when they were fighting, but it’s very manipulative and weird for her to message his dad like this. Like, she hasn’t even met either of them. It would be one thing if Calson were her father-in-law and she explained a divorce to him. But this is … odd. And seemingly a way of hurting Riley. it just didn’t work, because Calson kept it to himself.

65 Riley needs some time to process this Maybe Calson should have told him. Not at the time, but also not just days before his first trip to see her. But we feel entertained and would totally hang out with Calson. Especially if he’s serving curry goat.

66 Later, Riley makes a call of his own He wants to hire a private investigator in Vietnam to snoop about Violet. Riley has trust issues from past cheating partners, and Calson’s revelation have not helped. This is perhaps even shadier than Violet’s texts.

67 Do women lie? This man reports that about 80% of the time, he reports to his clients (all of whom are foreigners) that the woman in question is cheating or otherwise lying. We should keep in mind that this is not a representative sample of all relationships. Most couples never involve a PI, ever.

68 Tyray and Carmella Carmella does not exist, so we will not get to meet any such person this season. Producers told Tyray that they eventually managed to contact his lady love, only to find out that she’s a catfish. The person sending him those images for the past four years? A man. Allegedly, his name is Christian.

69 Tyray feels devastated He goes inside to splash water on his face. And, presumably, to compose himself. Tears are more than understandable after this kind of heartbreak and humiliation.

70 Tyray doesn’t usually open up like this Carmella was special, he explains. They had a unique rapport. He opened his heart to her, and this is what happened.

71 Oh, and he was absolutely sending her money She first asked for money in 2019, and Tyray declined. She ignored him after that, so when she asked again, in March of 2020, Tyray said yes. He has sent her small sums of $50 to $100 each month. But she always wants more.

72 Later that evening, Tyray has messaged her He still has Carmella saved in his phone as “My Love” with three red heart emojis. He tells her what producers told him, including the fact that “she” is apparently a man.

73 No response He says that it feels “like messaging a ghost.” Carmella/Christian isn’t even opening the messages to ignore them, either.

74 But he can’t let go yet Perusing photos on his phone, Tyray pours out his heart about how he felt like this person truly understood him. Despite everything, he holds onto hope.

75 Maybe it was just someone else who had her phone? Maybe she got hacked? Tyray’s denial is evident. Production offers to play a recording of their conversation with Carmella’s mild-mannered alter ego, Christian. But Tyray is not up for hearing it yet. He’d rather pretend that things are different, for a little while longer.

76 Tyray sits down with two of his siblings Ronald and Lashanti love their brother and want what’s best for him. He never discusses his personal life, so they never know what’s going on with him. They have no idea what’s coming.

77 First, Tyray tells them about Carmella “Ty-Ty” tells them about his four-year, Snapchat only relationship with this unseen woman.

78 “I thought he was asexual” While people on the asexual spectrum might go on dates or enter relationships, it’s not a bad assumption about someone who is single. But we’re all better off if we don’t come up with headcanons about other people’s sexualities.

79 Remember his trip to Barbados? Yep. Last year, he took a trip to Barbados for a few days. He only had about a two-day window to meet up with Carmella.

80 She didn’t show Obviously, Carmella could not show up. She does not exist. But Tyray obviously felt undeterred even after wasting the better part of a week and a tidy sum of cash on trying to visit her.

81 Tyray tells his siblings the painful truth about Carmella He also admits to them that there is a recording of his catfish, but he declined to listen. His sister counsels him to listen to it and wash away the denial. She finds it sickening that someone has tormented her brother like this.

82 The recording begins As soon as Christian begins to speak (from a phone that a producer set on the table for them) on the recording, Tyray gets up and walks away. It’s too much.

83 Who could blame him? That last bit of denial is hopefully gone, but it’s painful for Tyray. And humiliating.