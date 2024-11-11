Kate Middleton’s Latest Photos Prove She’s Ready To Be Back To Royal Duties

New photos of Kate Middleton are few and far between, since the royal announced she had cancer in March. Still, the latest pictures of the Princess show her in good spirits.
From Wimbledon to Trooping to Colour to her Instagram postings, Kate is showing a return to form as she continues to battle an undisclosed type of cancer.
As the year comes to a close, Kate is working hard to get her life back to normal, which is saying something for a royal.
Showing off her glowing smile and enjoying special time with her children, here are the latest photos of Kate back in action as the Princess of Wales.
Oh, how we’ve missed her!