Kate Middleton’s Latest Photos Prove She’s Ready To Be Back To Royal Duties

By Author Kay Rhodes

Published: Nov 11, 2024 at 11:13 AM • Category Kate Middleton

New photos of Kate Middleton are few and far between, since the royal announced she had cancer in March. Still, the latest pictures of the Princess show her in good spirits.

From Wimbledon to Trooping to Colour to her Instagram postings, Kate is showing a return to form as she continues to battle an undisclosed type of cancer.

As the year comes to a close, Kate is working hard to get her life back to normal, which is saying something for a royal.

Showing off her glowing smile and enjoying special time with her children, here are the latest photos of Kate back in action as the Princess of Wales.

Oh, how we’ve missed her!

High Spirits on a Sad Day

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh together
(Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh look on from a balcony the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat.

A Big Smile

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
(Chris J. Ratcliffe – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales look happy together at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2024 in London, England.

The Gang’s All Here

Royal family and Royal Albert Hall
(REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool)

Catherine, Prince William, King Charles and Princess Anne, Princess Royal all attend “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance” at the Royal Albert Hall. Queen Camilla missed the event due to illness.

Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties

Kate Middleton with Wimbledon 2024 winner
(Photo by Andrew PARSONS / POOL / AFP))

It was a triumphant win forÂ  Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz art the 2024 Wimbledon, but the world was watching for Kate MiddletonÃ¢Â€Â™s return to the tournament far more.Â  Here, the Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, meet with Carlos after his big win on on July 14, 2024.

A Wave From Catherine

Kate Middleton arrives at 2024 Wimbledon
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It was unclear if Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC, would make it to the menÃ¢Â€Â™s finals in 2024 due to her ongoing health battle. However, she made a triumphant return andÂ  waved from the player’s walkway bridge as she made her way to her seat with her daughter to watch the big game.Â 

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a girls day out together in the Royal Box during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.

A Moment of Calm

Kate Middleton looking serene during Trooping the Colour
(Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)

Before the “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had not been seen out in public or participated in a royal outing for months. In fact, it was unclear up until the day before if she would even be at the parade due to her cancer diagnosis. Still, she made a triumphant return and the world was glad to see her looking so well.Â 

A Family Reunited

British royal family during the 2024 Trooping the Colour
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Smiles all around as Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales enjoy Trooping the Colour frmo the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 15, 2024 in London, England.

The Look of Love

Prince William and Kate Middleton
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William has reportedly been dutifully looking after his wife after learning of her cancer diagnosis, taking on her royal engagements and stepping in with the kids as much as possible. It’s clear from the look in her eye that she’s grateful for him.

A Somber Annonucement

Kate Middleton's hair today
(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

For over three months, Princess Kate was missing from public life following a surprise surgery in January. The Palace was mum and conspiracy theories ran rampant. While people claimed to have seen her everywhere from Texas to a shopping mall, Kate Middleton was not truly seen by the public untilÂ  March 22, 2024 . She revealed in a recorded message that wasÂ  receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer.

A Joyful Christmas

Latest photos of Kate Middelton show her with her family amid cancer battle.
(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. This was the last time Kate was seen out in public before her abdominal surgery.

Kate’s Last Royal Outing of 2023

Last photo of Kate middleton before getting cancer.
(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Calm Before The Storm

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Mia Tindall greet well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

(Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony on the day of the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at The Cenotaph on Whitehall, in London, Britain, November 10, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool