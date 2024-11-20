Harry Styles In Tears, Zayn's 1D Reunion, & More Photos From Liam Payne's Funeral

It was a sad day for all those who loved Liam Payne.



The funeral for the fallen pop star was held on November 20 and all eyes were fixed on who among his famous friends would be in attendance.



Sure enough, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all came together for the sad event. It marks the first time in nearly nine years theyâ€™ve all been together in the same place.



But they were far from alone.



Simon Cowell, who was among the judges in the â€œX Factorâ€ that made them into a group, was also spotted arriving at the funeral. He was accompanied by his fiancÃ©e, Lauren Silverman.



Several of Liamâ€™s exes also attended to pay their respects, including the mother of his only child. Here are the photos from Liam Payne’s funeral.

A Sorrowful Scene 1 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) The parents of Liam Payne, Karen and Geoff Payne, watch as his coffin is carried into the funeral, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, United Kingdom. Former One Direction star Liam Payne’s private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Karen and Geoff Payne and Cheryl Tweedy 2 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Liam’s parents, followed by his ex and mother of his only child, struggle to hold it together as they leave following the funeral.

Zayn 3 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik looks somber as he enters the funeral of his fallen friend and bandmate. The rest of the group, including Harry Styles, was also in attendance. It marks the first time in years Zayn has been reunited with the band.

Harry Styles Holds Back Tears Alongside James Corden 4 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Former One Direction band member Harry Styles struggles to contain his grief has he exits the funeral of Liam Payne. He was joined by talk show host and friend of the band James Corden, also spotted in tears behind him.

Harry Styles Grieves 5 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Overcome with emotion, the former One Direction band member walked ahead as the service ended, taking a moment to himself.

Niall Horan 6 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) As the last member of One Direction to see Liam Payne alive, Niall attempted to hide his face from cameras as he entered the service.

Cheryl Tweedy 7 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for many years as a couple. So much so that Cheryl was embraced by Liam’s parents as a member of the family at the service. It appears that their son Bear did not attend.

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley 8 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Liam’s last girl friend, who was with him in Buenos Airies before his deaht, arrives at the service with pal Damian, Elizabeth Hurley’s son, at her side.

Nicola Roberts 9 (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) The Girls Aloud singer was spotted leaving the service amongst the other famous mourners.