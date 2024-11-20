Harry Styles In Tears, Zayn's 1D Reunion, & More Photos From Liam Payne's Funeral

It was a sad day for all those who loved Liam Payne.
The funeral for the fallen pop star was held on November 20 and all eyes were fixed on who among his famous friends would be in attendance.
Sure enough, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all came together for the sad event. It marks the first time in nearly nine years theyâ€™ve all been together in the same place.
But they were far from alone.
Simon Cowell, who was among the judges in the â€œX Factorâ€ that made them into a group, was also spotted arriving at the funeral. He was accompanied by his fiancÃ©e, Lauren Silverman.
Several of Liamâ€™s exes also attended to pay their respects, including the mother of his only child. Here are the photos from Liam Payne’s funeral.