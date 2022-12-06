Colt Johnon Says Debbie Basically Isn't His Mom Anymore on 90 Day The Single Life (Recap)

Last week, during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All special Part 1, things became heated.



Natalie broke down into tears when castmates asked her simple questions.



And of course Ronald displayed his usual self-control and even temperament.



That is to say that he punched out the camera, interrupting his livestream. Great guy.



Take a look at our recap and see what Part 2 had to offer.

1 We start with the manchild of the moment We now watch Ronald punch out his screen from a different angle. Ronald has turned off his webcam in the past, so it is no surprise that production made sure to capture him from multiple angles. Ronald’s violent outburst is sadly no surprise to viewers who have followed his and Tiffany’s ups and downs for years.

2 Ronald felt SO over it It’s not just that he felt angry with Tiffany for daring to discuss their marital troubles — including his alleged theft of her money so that he could go gamble. After punching out the camera, he stormed off, demanded that production not follow him, and paced around in the parking lot. It appears that he tried to call Tiffany, but she was on the Tell All stage at that time.

3 But Ronald’s absence was no great loss In fact, Natalie tells Tiffany that this is a good thing. Her loser husband has plagued her life off and on for years. And now he has shown himself out of the Tell All. Meanwhile, the world is Tiffany’s oyster. First, though, she needs to finish telling them what Ronald put her through.

4 Tiffany had three good days in South Africa But … she was there for months. It turns out that, among other things, Ronald’s girlfriend called. Tiffany picked up, asked why the woman was demanding that she put Ronald on, and then Tiffany discovered the lie. Ronald had told her that Tiffany was just there to bring Carley to see him, and that Tiffany was staying at his mom’s. That was not the truth; Tiffany and Ronald (who are married) were sharing a bed.

5 Tiffany has since gone to a divorce attorney … but has not told Ronald This led to Tim Malcolm quipping that Ronald got a lot of surprises, which is true. He didn’t expect Tiffany to speak about their marital troubles. As in, he thought that she wouldn’t tell all on the Tell All special.

6 Tiffany has moved on to better things Officially, she and Dan are just in the “talking” phase. But he is clearly very supportive of her. Tiffany is going to have a hard road ahead. We just hope that she’s not going to once again reconcile with Ronald. It feels like this would be the dozenth time, and each instance has been a mistake. She can do so much better.

7 Meanwhile, in South Africa Ronald finally sat down in front of the camera to complain about Tiffany not wearing her wedding ring at the Tell All. He, of course, still does not know that she has already seen a divorce attorney. Ronald reluctantly suggests that divorce might be the best option. Oh, it is. It always was.

8 Moving on to Caesar Though he and Alona are no longer together, he is still fishing exclusively in Ukraine for love. Several cast members grill him on this, because he clearly fetishizes Ukrainian women. Don’t fetishize entire demographics of people. At best, it’s dehumanizing. It can also be downright creepy.

9 It sometimes seems like Caesar just wants to “buy” a wife That’s not exactly what is happening, but he does admit that he would like to be the one to bring a woman to the US instead of her already being in America. He has been unlucky in love, but this is clearly more than that. Tim makes it worse by suggesting that Caesar wants a woman who isn’t “westernized yet,” which makes everybody’s hair stand on end. Tim again defends him, saying that he feels “exotic” when he goes to other countries and “average” in the United States. It’s very weird and uncomfortable.

10 Natalie has a suggestion The show hasn’t really focused much on this, but it is not a surprise that Natalie is suggesting that Caesar solve all of his problems by attending church. Personally, we’d say that infiltrating a house of worship to score a specific demographic of date is less ethical than hiring a matchmaker. But Natalie is clearly hoping that Caesar will undergo a transformation at church. Again, this is the woman who placed crosses all over Mike Youngquist’s house. Some people see faith as a one-size-fits-all solution.

11 Meanwhile, Caesar’s castmates point out that he has options Tiffany and Tania compliment his looks and his personality. Gotta be honest, compliments from two women that jarringly beautiful could snap a lot of people out of self-deprecating spirals. However, it may be too late — or too early — for their words of encouragement. Because Caesar has already moved on.

12 Now, Caesar has TWO girlfriends Stella and Katrina are of course both Ukrainian women. The plan is that they will both come to the United States. While the immigration process actively discriminates against polyamorous relationships (among other things), they will likely come over on refugee visas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put them and their families in mortal peril.

13 Uh oh! Natalie begins giving Caesar the stinkeye almost immediately. This seems to be about more than just his deeply weird fixation with Ukrainian women. It seems like she is judging him for a polyamorous relationship. Meanwhile, obviously, other cast members are unsure of how to respond, likely because they believe that these women are deceiving Caesar for their own gain. In fact, Debbie insists that they must be “scamming” him. After some evasion, Caesar claims that he is not giving them any money. Hmmm …

14 Oh, he has big plans for their arrival When Stella and Katrina arrive in the US (next month, he says, which means that this date has come and gone since the Tell All filmed), they will live together as a family. The plan, he reveals, is that he will have children with them both. While polyamorous relationships are beautiful things for those who want them and can provide stable and loving homes for children (one or more extra parents involved make coordinating soccer practice drives and more so much easier), not everyone is sure of the intentions of these women.

15 Caesar is excited for the future that these women will have But he at one point says that these women have not had good experiences with men in Ukraine. It sounds like he may be saying that men in Ukraine, in general, mistreat or do not fully appreciate women. And Natalie’s stinkeye turns into outrage.

16 ‘Is he? It is possible that Caesar has some toxic and self-serving beliefs about how dating culture is in Ukraine. But he may have been speaking about Stella and Katrina’s dating experiences. Even so, we can understand that this is a touchy subject for Natalie. Her country is ravaged by war, and this man is seemingly insulting it.

17 Natalie also doubts Caesar’s story It might be nice to actually see Stella and Katrina, but most people’s doubts are about their intentions. Natalie seems to be telling Caesar that she believes that he is outright lying to the group. She then spirals, asking why people are badmouthing her homeland.

18 Tania snaps her out of it She has to remind Natalie that no one is insulting her homeland. Certainly not intentionally. It calms Natalie for a moment. Just long enough for Caesar to share that his bed is large enough for him to share it with Stella and Katrina.

19 Now, the cast seems divided “They might be good and honest people! Don’t do this to them!” Natalie screeches. It’s unclear what Caesar is “doing to them,” exactly. Veronica makes some points about the power dynamic that Caesar is not acknowledging. Debbie makes points about his seemingly low opinion of women. But Natalie is acting like Caesar is corrupting these women? How?

20 This is not a great setup for exploitation As Tania points out in his defense, these women already have visas on their own, which really puts a limit on how much Caesar is allegedly exploiting them. Debbie and Natalie seem to have reservations about the polyamory, which comes across less like concern and more like bigotry. Or at least ignorance. In fact, Tania has more suspicions about these mystery women than about Caesar’s intentions. She has a nuanced take, but ultimately supports his throuple goals.

21 Moving on to Tania Things did not work out between her and Rebecca in Aruba, but that did broaden her horizons. And she reveals to the cast that she is currently romantically interested in another woman. She met this woman in Aruba because she was hooking up with one of this woman’s friends (a common way of meeting someone, to be honest). She doesn’t know if this other woman knows yet. But she’s already planning another visit to Aruba. Specifically to see this woman.

22 So … does Natalie want to have a baby? Obviously, there are many ways to get pregnant. But dating while being open to hooking up with couples, for example, is probably not the path to that. That will land her unicorn-hunters, not a stable throuple with which to raise a child. Natalie tears up as she discusses her divorce from Syngin. She had to be “no fun” and serious all of the time because that was the only thing keeping them grounded as a couple. And it didn’t work.

23 Joel joins the Tell All Debbie encourages Tania to go ahead and file for divorce, on paper, rather than just in her mind. Veronica comes to Tania’s defense (sort of), saying that Tania isn’t clinging to hope of reconciling with Syngin — it’s just a daunting task and maybe Tania’s being a little lazy about it. But Joel is somehow Team Debbie, and thinks that Tania has feelings for Syngin. By the way, Syngin is still listening to this whole thing.

24 Backstage … Caesar and Tim have the most bewildering conversation. Caesar mentions that he’s getting some testosterone boosts after Tim admits to feeling old. Tim asks if Caesar’s testosterone levels are interfering with his fertility, or perhaps asks if he had a vasectomy. Caesar tells Tim that he thought at first that he was asking if he was circumcised. Tim bafflingly says that “everybody does that, don’t they?” One, though the US has many victims of infant circumcision, the routine habit of performing that particular irreversible cosmetic genital surgery on newborns is thankfully in decline in America. Two, Tim’s ignorance on this issue alone should be enough to quash any further gay rumors, forever. Debbie then enters the room, and reveals that Colt Johnson is not circumcised. Good for him, but we could have lived peacefully without this knowledge.

25 It’s Debbie’s turn! Debbie and her man, Tony, sit together on the stage. They rewatch their passionate scene from the show. And then they discuss the differences in having sex at their age. They main thing is communication. And then Debbie admits that living in Canada is different. So much of her stuff is in storage, and she has to wait to file for permanent residence. It’s hard to be in limbo — a familiar status for many on this franchise.

26 Colt and Vanessa join them This is the first time that mother and son have seen each other in a long time. “I’ve never experienced Colt without Debbie,” Vanessa admits. “And I feel like I’ve gained a son, now.” WOW. Vanessa explains that she did not realize how high maintenance he was, or how much Debbie did for him. Now, Vanessa is running into new issues. “He is 100% a child,” she quips. The face journeys of the cast show that everyone is Team Debbie.

27 Colt feels “nothing” about his hurtful exchange with Debbie this season He even accuses her of faking it, and says that half of the time, he barely considers her to be his mother anymore. Debbie’s castmates take turns responding, from Caesar urging him to talk to his mom while he can to Tim telling him that his behavior is “disgusting.”