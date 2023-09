90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 has an array of couples.



David and Sheila re one of the most beloved. They are earnest, likeable people who are very much in love.



It doesn’t hurt that they totally get along with each other. That matters!



All season, this trip has seemed under siege by tragedy and misfortune.



David’s going to shoot his shot and propose to Sheila. At least, that’s the plan … before the stresses of recent events bring her to tears during their fancy date.

1 David and Sheila Still enjoying their romantic getaway, David and Sheila show how much progress they’ve made in communicating. Sheila is signing quickly and with greater versatility. In cases when she doesn’t know a specific sign, she simply spells the English word, which is exactly the right way to do it. They go on a boat tour to look at sea life. It’s really sweet to see them communicating directly with each other.

2 Date night What Sheila doesn’t know is that David has purchased a ring and is gearing up to pop the question. So many things have gone wrong, tragically wrong, during this trip. But he loves Sheila. He wants her to be his wife one day.

3 “I’ve never been to a fancy dinner” While fancy dinners are generally overrated (how do you enjoy a meal while wearing long sleeves and a belt? It’s sensory hell), every detail of Sheila’s life is so sad. She shares that she has not had a dining experience this nice. David admits that he has never been on a date like this before. She has no idea how true that is. Because she does not know that David is planning to propose.

4 Sheila begins to cry Not ideal for a date, let alone a proposal. Sheila is dealing with a lot, from her mother’s death to her son’s reluctance to move to the US. Additionally, Sheila tells David that his visit with her is “going too fast.” He feels the same way. David wishes that he could simply fix it, and that he and Sheila did not have to part ways — even temporarily.

5 But David has an idea Part of it is just the limited time frame. But he also hopes that he can provide Sheila with a welcome distraction. And reassurance that his departure is not the end of their time together — it’s just part of the next phase of their romance.

6 Proposal time! At first, Sheila seems overwhelmed, unsure if this is really happening. She hides her face in her hands, but moves her hands to show a delighted smile — and to sign to David. He confirms that he means it, and he presents her with the ring. What is her answer?

7 “Yes, honey babe” A delighted Sheila replies that the answer is very much “yes.” David slips the ring onto her finger, and it’s such a beautiful moment.