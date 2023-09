We saw Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s massive, ugly fight on last week’s episode.



Now, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 14 has shown us the aftermath.



Did Jasmine really cheat on Gino?



Can the two of them patch things up?



That’s what Gino — and Jasmine, really — need to figure out.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda “All these fights are wearing me out. And this one really took a lot of me,” Gino tells the camera. “Like you’re sitting there telling me that you cheated with your ex and you f–ked him. And it was good. This is how Jasmine can be at times. She can get upset and she says something really awful that she doesn’t mean. At least that’s my hope. But I do know that if I don’t try to work things out with Jasmine right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life.”

2 Confrontation time Gino tells Jasmine how hurt he feels over the things that she yelled. She does deny having actually cheated on him. “I told you that because I’m very hurt,” she tells him. “Because you find it OK to say I’m not the most important person in your life.”

3 It wasn’t his intention to undervalue her “Being as important as my family before marriage, that’s pretty important,” Gino tells her. But Jasmine explains: “But, that’s not enough for me. So you’re leaving tomorrow? Just let’s go our separate ways and let’s be over.”

4 This is it for her “I don’t feel love. I don’t feel appreciated,” Jasmine explains. She tells Gino: “I don’t feel like it is worth to leave all my life behind here in Panama to go to the United States with a person who doesn’t love me. All you do is complain about me, to compare me to your family, just to let me know and throw it in my face that they are more important than me.” That is not what he said, but okay.

5 Is she sure? Gino reminds Jasmine of their numerous (painful, messy, clownish, embarrassing, though he doesn’t describe them this way) breakups. Is she sure that this time is different from those? According to Jasmine, yes.