Dempsey and Statler have been on fairly different pages on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6.



Frankly, they seem to have different ideas about relationships and, perhaps, life itself.



Now, on Episode 14, it’s time for Statler to meet a couple of Dempsey’s friends.



Will she mesh better with them than she sometimes seems to with her girlfriend?



It can’t go worse than Valentine’s Day. … Right?

1 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson Despite some recent conflicts, these two are in a good place. Now, they’re going for a night out with Dempsey’s friends. Statler hopes tomake a good impression. And Dempsey certainly hopes that she does. She wants Dempsey to be part of her life, and meeting her friends is an important part of that. They also joke about Statler’s fondness for Brits, with Dempsey asking if she’s done with American women “because you’ve been through them all?” Cute banter.

2 They meet up with Georgia and Linzi While I admittedly lost part of the conversation while processing the spelling of Linzi’s name, the group exchanges cheerful greetings. Then, Georgia gets right into it, asking what they’ve been up to. Statler has, after all, been in the UK for a week. They don’t share everything, but they mention that Statler met Dempsey’s father. That shows that their relationship is serious.

3 Surprise! When Linzi asks about Dempsey’s impending birthday, Statler reveals that she has plans to take her to Edinburgh. This is a surprise, to be sure, but a pleasant one. When they ask about the itinerary, Statler does her best impression of me describing a partial fanfic outline, saying: “I planned everything and it involves mostly sex. The only thing I’m good at is sex.” Dempsey and her friends crack up, though Dempsey reminds her that she’s good at other things, too.

4 Statler is “very open” Georgia and Linzi confide to the confessional camera that they felt surprised by Statler’s bluntness. They asked if her sexual confidence might be “an American thing.” Is it? There are Americans who feel reserved, or even prudish, about sex. And there are Brits who would make Statler blush. Culture is a thing, but sometimes, people are just … people. Anyway, they note that Statler and Dempsey seem to have some differences, and they also worry about Statler’s clingy eagerness. Maybe it’ll work out, and maybe it won’t.

5 The most British line I’ve ever heard Dempsey’s friends remark about the long-distance relationship. Notoriously, Americans and Brits tend to view distance differently. Honestly, part of it could be the US highway system making longer drives take less time. Anyway, neither Georgia nor Linzi seem to feel totally at ease with Statler’s joke that her desire to move in with Dempsey right away is just a lesbian stereotype. Yes, stereotypes exist, but that doesn’t always mean that a behavior is healthy.

6 Dempsey’s friends mostly like Statler “Sometimes I do question whether we are actually compatible,” she admits to the camera. Because her friends care more about how she feels than about how they feel. “I am more reserved sexually than Statler is and Statler’s codependency. … It does worry because I love my own space and I’m so comfortable being on my own. I don’t think I would be happy long-term if I feel like I’m suffocated. I just feel like there are a lot of red flags there and I really need to be careful.”

7 Time to go! Statler and Dempsey pack their bags for their trip together. Dempsey packs first. Packing with ADHD is an almost unspeakable hell, as the task is basically running against the grain of an ADHD brain. (Unless you pack all of the time and have a system, that is — a lot of folks with ADHD develop systems for doing things like work and household management)

8 “Codependency” Statler thinks of her desire to be with her partner “all the time” as a love language and as perfectly natural. But she worries that Dempsey and Dempsey’s friends view it as something a little unhealthy. Dempsey says that she gets it. Meanwhile, Statler hopes that she changes her mind about moving in.

9 Treat her like a queen Statler booked a castle. Not, like, a room at a castle. A castle. Not a huge one, but it’s obviously enormous compared to the caravan (trailer home) where Dempsey lives. And it’s all for them to celebrate Dempsey’s birthday.