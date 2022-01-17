Celebrities Who Died In 2022: In Memoriam

Gone.

But never forgotten.

That's the theme of this melancholy slideshow on The Hollywood Gossip, as we stop and pay homage to the stars who passed away in 2022.

Some were singers. Some were authors. Others were actors, athletes or just entertainers in general.

They all have one thing in common, however:

They left an impact on friends, family members, loved ones -- and fans who listened to their songs and/or watched them on the big screen or small screen.

May each of these celebrities rest in peace...