Celebrities Who Died In 2022: In Memoriam

That's the theme of this melancholy slideshow on The Hollywood Gossip, as we stop and pay homage to the stars who passed away in 2022.
Some were singers. Some were authors. Others were actors, athletes or just entertainers in general.
They all have one thing in common, however:
They left an impact on friends, family members, loved ones -- and fans who listened to their songs and/or watched them on the big screen or small screen.
May each of these celebrities rest in peace...
1.
Bob Saget
The comedian and actor died on January 9 at age 65. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida amid an ongoing stand-up tour. He left behind a wife and three daughters.
2.
Jordan Cashmyer
Jordan Cashmyer appeared on Season 5 of 16 and Pregnant. She died just seven months after giving birth to her second child. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” her mother, Jessica Cashmyer, wrote in a statement on Facebook in January. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
3.
Clint Arlis
Another tragic death of a former reality star. Arlis was a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette. “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” Arlis’ sister wrote on Facebook. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”
4.
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier was the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. He died at the age of 94, many years after retiring from a seven-decade long career in Hollywood.
5.
Peter Bogdanovich
Filmmaker and historian Peter Bogdanovich died at age 82 on January 6 from natural causes. An occasional actor, Bogdanovich most was best known for directing the 1971 drama “The Last Picture Show,” which received eight Oscar nominations. He also helmed 1973’s “Paper Moon,” 1981’s “They All Laughed” and 1985’s “Mask,” among other movies.
6.
Kim Mi-soo
South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo passed at age 29 on January 5. She was famous for her role in the JTBC series “Snowdrop.” She had also started filming the Disney+ show “Sixth Sense Kiss” before her unexpected death.
7.
Joan Copeland
A Broadway legend, Copeland died at the ripe old age of 99. The younger sibling of playwright Arthur Miller made a name for herself with roles in the 1976 revival of “Pal Joey” her brother’s 1981 play “The American Clock.” Copeland also starred in soap operas including “Search for Tomorrow” and “One Life to Live.”
8.
Jay Weaver
Big Daddy Weave bassist Jay Weaver died at age 42 on Jan. 2 of COVID-19 complications. We send our condolences to those who knew him well and loved him best.
9.
Max Julien
This actor was 88 when he passed away on New Year's Day. Julien was best known for his role as Goldie in the 1973 movie “The Mack.” He also appeared in 1970’s “Getting Straight” and 1997’s “Def Jam’s How to Be a Player” and wrote 1973’s “Cleopatra Jones.”
10.
Dan Reeves
Dan Reeves was a legend in the NFL. He died at age 77 on January 1 of dementia complications. Reeves was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965 to 1972 and played in nine Super Bowls, winning in 1972 against the Miami Dolphins. Reeves went on to coach teams including the Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants before retiring in 2003.