Jasmine Pineda SCREAMS at Gino Palazzolo for Making Her "Look Crazy" on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Somehow, it took half a dozen episodes for 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days to introduce part of its cast.

But the introduction of Ben Rathbun and his wild backstory was only part of the drama on Season 5, Episode 6.

Gino and Jasmine are still recovering from Gino's aggressively thoughtless lack of gifts.

It's Jasmine's turn to be the villain, as she works herself up into a tearful screaming fit over ... paint colors.

The show introduces Ben, a 52-year-old fitness model and a cult survivor who believes that he is dating a 24-year-old.

However, he seems to be the only person who doesn't think that he's being catfished by Mahogany.

Caleb and Alina wake up the morning after, discussing how their sleeping together was fun but also a learning experience.

Alina dishes to Elijah, who then reminds her that she has something important to tell Caleb -- or he will.

Kimberly goes with Usman to where he's going to film the music video for "Zara," and he still hasn't confessed who the song is about.

But issues arise on set, and Kimberly is not the cause of the problems. In fact, she helps fix some of them.

Memphis opens up to Hamza about her tragic childhood story.

She then learns that he has been lying to her about his age, and wonders what other nasty surprises are in store.

Finally, Mike and Ximena are still processing their last conversation, and she asks if he regrets coming to Colombia since she can't have more kids.

When they finally get some real alone time, however, she has some scary news to share.